Christian Bale And Leonardo DiCaprio Were Hollywood’s Biggest Rivals: Find Out Why

Hollywood rivalries are quite common and frequent. But when it’s between two A-listers such as Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio, it has a completely different meaning. In his latest book, Bale’s publicist revealed some intricate details about the huge rivalry Hollywood seems to have forgotten.

Hollywood is the biggest film industry in the world and there are reasons for that. Immense professionalism, big budgets, international appeal and the actors who are willing to go to any lengths to make their roles believable. Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale are two actors who are considered among the cream of the crop in Hollywood. Both are extremely successful in their own right and both are known to go to extreme lengths to make magic happen on-screen. But as they say, artists have a fragile idea of self-worth. This gives birth to rivalries, which is something the artists fall prey to much often due to the competitiveness of their profession’s nature. One such rivalry was quite evident between the two Hollywood stalwarts, Caprio and Bale.

While both the actors began their acting careers in their teen years, they were known to be great actors right as they began. Both are known for losing themselves in their roles and both are extremely professional on the sets. Both have achieved their own share of name and fame, in separate films. But despite that, they were not on the best of terms on a personal level. In 2012, Bale’s publicist announced something which was really shocking to both the stars’ fans. In his book, Harrison Cheung, he revealed some information that was away from the public domain until then. In the book titled ‘Christian Bale – The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman’, he wrote about how intense the rivalry between the two actually was.

In the book, Harrison wrote about how Bale considered Leo as his nemesis as the ‘Titanic’ actor would bag all the good roles that Bale went for. “DiCaprio. The name burned Christian like a branding iron”, Cheung wrote in his book. “Over the years, Christian had lost This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape to DiCaprio. Christian had read for the part of Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet but was told that they had decided to cast an African-American in the part instead”, Harrison wrote. “Christian too had gone up for the part of Jack Dawson in Titanic but was told that James Cameron didn’t want two British lead actors playing the two leads who were both supposed to be American”, Cheung further stated.

Many of the actors’ fans were not aware of this information. Those are the roles that turned Leonardo into an international star and a hugely acclaimed actor. So, it is understandable how losing such quality roles to one person repeatedly would have stung Bale where it hurt him the most.

However, it wasn’t always this way. Bale had managed to turn things the other way once as well, for his most iconic role. Apparently, the role of Patrick Bateman in ‘American Psycho’ also had Leo in the race for the role. But Christian Bale was hugely obsessed with the script and the character and was not at all willing to give up on the role this time around. “It was really creepy. He would call up and go, ‘It’sssssssss Patrick’ as soon as you answered the phone in that perfect American accent”, Harrison wrote. It goes on to prove that Bale had already sunk his teeth into the role and wasn’t prepared to let it go to Leo.

However messed up this rivalry was, the audiences were always on the winning side as they got to see some of the greatest films and amazing performances from these two geniuses.

Tell us in the comments what’s your favourite Hollywood rivalry of all time. Also, tell us about your take on what’s the DiCaprio performance which Bale could have handled better?