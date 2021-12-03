How MCU Co-stars Christian Bale And Chris Hemsworth Committed The Exact Same Blunder

When preparing for their respective superhero roles, Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth both made the same mistake. Let’s find out how Bale and Hemsworth’s preparation for their roles are similar!

Christian Bale‘s depictions of Batman in the DC Universe and Thor in the MCU have amassed a sizable fan base. As a result, for prominent actors, earning a superhero part is a rewarding experience. Entering a multi-million-dollar franchise opens up a plethora of chances for actors. Their participation may lead their careers to greater heights. However, such a position comes with a cost. To play a comic-book character, you must be in good shape. But some actors, on the other hand, occasionally overcommit and go way too far.

Did you know ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a sequel to ‘Thor’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

HIGHLIGHTS —

Did Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale make a similar mistake?

Christian Bale had to modify his body for these films

Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth role prep for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Did Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale make a similar mistake?

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, the Norse god of thunder, recently published “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, in which he discusses his remarkable physical changes. Hemsworth grew so large that his suit no longer fitted him properly, and the film’s costume team had to make last-minute changes to avoid production delays.

Did Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale make a similar mistake?

Chris Hemsworth was not the first actor to exceed the physical requirements for his portrayal of a superhero. When Christian Bale wore the iconic bat-suit in Christopher Nolan‘s acclaimed ‘Batman Begins’ and again in ‘The Dark Knight‘, he had the same problem.

Christian Bale had just finished filming ‘The Machinist’, in which he had lost almost 60 pounds to play the role. In preparation for the superhero role, he acquired 100 pounds in just six months. He subsequently got instructed that before the filming began he needed to lose 20 pounds since he had grown larger than Nolan’s idea of Batman. Unlike Hemsworth, who had his suit adjusted, Bale had to restrict his food and concentrate on cardio activities to attain his aim.

Related: Thor 4: Henry Cavill As Hercules, Ryan Gosling As Beta Ray Bill, And More Secrets Revealed

Christian Bale had to modify his body for these films

Christian Bale has always been praised for his willingness to change his physical look for a role. In fact, he had to lose weight again after ‘Batman Begins’ to appear in the 2006 military drama ‘Rescue Dawn’. He went on to resume his role as Batman and Bruce Wayne in the sequel ‘The Dark Knight’, although by then, he had regained his weight and muscle strength. His clothes also got modified to allow for more flexible movements.

Bale did not have the same stacked body for the final film in ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, but it worked since his appearance was similar to the character’s needs. Other movies in which Bale managed to change his physique include roles such as in ‘American Hustle’ and ‘American Psycho’.

Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth role prep for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

While Hemsworth could not get into his suit, Bale had to simmer until it got done. Both stars will now appear together in the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Bale will play Gorr the God Butcher, and Hemsworth will reprise his role as the God of Thunder.

Christian Bale’s first look in Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has leaked on social media. The actor is unrecognisable in the leaked photos. In the grainy leaked photographs, Bale appears coated in white paint or prosthetics. The actor also wears the character’s signature black cloak. It appears that the creators aren’t solely dependent on CGI because they haven’t gone crazy with technology.

Did you know ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the sixth film of Phase Four?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has completed filming. Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi announced the same thing on social media in June. Chris announced the completion of the film by posting a selfie of himself with director Taika Waititi.

He wrote,

“That is a wrap on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. It is also national do not flex day so, I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! (sic)”.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the fourth instalment in the Thor film series. Taika Waititi returns as the film’s director. Tell us how excited you are to watch Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.