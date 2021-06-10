Chris Hemsworth’s Son Loves Superman And Hates Thor

A certain DC Superhero and Kryptonian has won over Chris Hemsworth’s son and there’s no going back now!

Chris Hemsworth might portray an iconic superhero on-screen but that doesn’t mean his son is as impressed as Marvel fans are! In a recent Instagram post, which has received over nine million likes, the actor explained that his son was a Superman fan. As expected, the news has surprised everyone!

The actor recently wrapped filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Sydney, Australia. The movie is directed by Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi. It features a star cast including the likes of Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale among others.

Marvel fans were surprised to discover Thor’s son wanted to be a DC superhero instead of a Marvel one! Keep reading to learn more about it!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH‘S SON WANTS TO BE SUPERMAN!

It appears that the last son of Krypton has charmed Chris Hemsworth’s son forever! The actor shared a photo with one of his twin boys, who happened to be wearing Superman’s bright red cape.

The ‘Men In Black’ star explained that he had been “holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age-old question: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up’”. His son had quite the answer for him! “Dad, I wanna be Superman”, he responded.

Hemsworth’s reaction was hilarious! He wrote “Lucky I have two other kids” in the caption, which means he’s still hoping his kids want to be Thor!

A few weeks ago the actor shared an adorable video with his son from the sets of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. In the clip shared, we can see the 7-year-old taking on his father in playful combat. In the caption, Chris wrote: “Introducing the next heavyweight champion of the universe.” Adorable, isn’t it?

IS CHRIS HEMSWORTH UPSET?

The actor’s Instagram post is in good spirit, the star is clearly joking about his son’s love for Superman. The popular superhero hails from the DC comic books and is portrayed by Henry Cavill in the extended universe films. As fans continue to remain divided between Marvel and DC, it seems Chris Hemsworth’s son has made his choice!

Chris Hemsworth’s son does not like Thor and wants to be a DC Superhero

The actor has portrayed the Norse God of Thunder, Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade. He has featured as Thor in eight movies from the studios including three standalone films. He has appeared in ‘Thor‘ (2011), ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013) and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017). The fourth film and sequel to Ragnarok is titled ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and will be released in 2022.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’

The upcoming film focuses on Thor (Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), an astrophysicist and the superhero’s ex-girlfriend. Foster will be seen undergoing cancer treatment and battling the illness in her personal life. In her superhero life, Foster will also gain powers similar to the Norse God and will have the ability to wield Mjolnir.

Hemsworth is reportedly “the biggest he’s ever been” in the film and Portman too has undergone intense training. The film features a brilliant star cast including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Sean Gunn, and Christian Bale. The Batman actor will make his Marvel debut in the film, essaying the role of Gorr the God Butcher. He will be the primary antagonist in the film.

On June 2, Hemsworth shared a photo with director Taika Waititi commemorating the end of filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The actor spoke highly of the film, expressing it was

“batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two”.

Interestingly, the film is a second comic-book feature for actors Christian Bale and Russell Crowe who have both been in DC films. Bale portrayed Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy whereas Crowe portrayed Jor-El in ‘Man of Steel’.

Regardless of being a Superman fan, we’re certain Chris Hemsworth’s son will love the movie!