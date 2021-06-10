LATEST NEWS

Chris Hemsworth’s Son Loves Superman And Hates Thor

Chris Hemsworth's son does not like Thor and wants to be a DC Superhero
DKODING Studio
Fatemeh Mirjalili

Education : Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media | Fatemeh Mirjalili writes about all things TV and Web. She previously worked at TTT, timesknowledge.in and is presently working at Mumbai Foodie. Fatemeh loves reading, watching movies in multiple languages, Harry Potter and running. When not writing about movies and TV shows, she is busy watching them. Her hobbies include debating pop culture, watching Disney musicals, and re-reading the works of Austen and Brontë for what may seem like the millionth time.

Previous Article
Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost’s Relationship: All The Juicy Details
No Newer Articles