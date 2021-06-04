Chris Hemsworth Aka Thor’s Neighbours Are Scared Of Him: Here’s Why

A House Party? It seems that Chris Hemsworth has hosted a house party and fans are sceptical about him breaking the lockdown protocols. Keep reading to know more

Chris Hemsworth has gone from being a little-known Australian actor to one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the last decade. He first drew attention to himself in Hollywood with a brief but memorable role in ‘Star Trek’, before becoming a household name as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth has since demonstrated his charm, wit, and muscle in a variety of roles. Chris Hemsworth has recently made headlines after breaking COVID-19 protocol at a house party.

A house party?

Australian COVID- 19 rules

According to New Idea magazine, Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky threw a massive party at their Bryon Bay property in Australia, breaking a number of COVID guidelines and rules.

Fans were surprised to find that there were no masks or any form of social distancing at the party, which was also attended by Matt Damon and Liam Hemsworth. Chris, Elsa, and the other attendees were all dressed in white for the all-white celebration, and the photos have gone viral.

Chris Hemsworth has made his neighbours wary of him by breaking COVID rules

Chris Hemsworth is presently filming for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Australia, which allows him to spend time with Elsa Pataky and his local pals. As part of the film, Matt Damon has also joined Chris and his family.

Elsa Pataky‘s Instagram photos show all of the guests at the party, drinking, singing, and taking group photos, as well as the absence of any masks or safety protocols. It is for this reason that fans accuse Chris Hemsworth of breaking the rules by throwing such a large party during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian COVID-19 Rules

Rumours of Chris Hemsworth breaking COVID rules are false because the party was held in New South Wales, Greater Sydney, where the restrictions are different. Celebrations in local residences are limited to 50 people, and there were a total of 40 guests who attended the party.

Byron Bay is in the Greater Sydney region of New South Wales. At the time of this celebration, the maximum number of persons who may attend a party at a local residence was 50. This party has 40 persons in attendance, according to the headcount. Although wearing masks might be safer, it is not required on private property



After a fresh case was discovered a few days after the party, the limit was lowered to 20 persons. Because the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Australia, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s House Party did not break any restrictions, and hence fans must have misread things.

