Chris Hemsworth’s Killer Arms Can Kill Anyone Anytime

Chris Hemsworth never remains away from the news, this time his arms have become a talking point.

The Internet melted after having the close look of Chris Hemsworth aka Thor’s arms. His latest picture went viral in seconds and have made fans crazy.

After the filmmaker of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Taika Waititi shared an image on Instagram where we can see the director and Hemsworth, confirming the end of filming, more attention was grabbed by Thor’s arms. The Instagram post was actually meant to keep fans posted about the status of the film. Waititi captioned the post, “And that’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder”.

He added in the post,

“Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok, I don’t look cool I know that”.

Chris Hemsworth can rip anyone apart with his arms

He was in a fun mood and thought of including the fans of Thor in his joy. But fans are fans. Their observation power can never be doubted. Amidst the funny caption, what they found more interesting was Chris Hemsworth’s power-puffed arms.

Some of the fans simply ignored the caption and were totally swooned by Chris’ arms.

The picture, with massive hammer-swinging arms, proved that a picture speaks a thousand words.

The image left netizens excited about the upcoming movie and they are expecting something even bigger from Thor this time. Hemsworth’s arms on social media are on fire and there’s no point in being surprised. Anyone would be impressed by Hemsworth’s Asgardian arm muscles and the hard work he has put on his body. The black and white picture reflected the jaw-dropping efforts made by Thor’s actor for his ripped body.

Along with the image, memes on his arms were also trending. One of the fans wrote that Hemsworth could “literally rip someone apart” with his arms. Another one quipped, “Sure you’re not playing the hulk?” Some went on to advise him to participate in bodybuilding competitions. Recently, Hemsworth’s body double Bobby Holland Hanton confessed that he finds it hard to match the fitness and strength of Hemsworth.

Let us know if Hemsworth’s new look is inspiring you to start focusing on fitness. Share your views about Chris Hemsworth’s arms in the comments box below.