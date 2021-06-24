Sibling Rivalry: Chris Hemsworth And Liam Hemsworth Hate Each Others Guts

Chris and Liam Hemsworth have always shared a very close bond with each other. While there are many occasions when the brothers have exchanged friendly banters, has it gone too far this time around?

The western entertainment world is full of siblings working in the same industry. From Kardashians to Jonas Brothers, from Hemsworths to the Afflecks, we know dozens. And more often than not, they maintain the decorum of peace and love with each other on public platforms. But isn’t it too dandy to believe that they never fight? After all, show us a single set of siblings that have not occasionally hurled expletives at each other, or exchanged a few punches or slaps. Hemsworth brothers, Chris and Liam, are working in Hollywood together.

We know that they both have been inseparable since birth and make many public appearances together. But there have been instances when they were seen not being very “brotherly” with each other. And, recently, a report surfaced that the brothers were not talking to each other after Chris avoided Liam and went to a rugby game with his friends from Hollywood.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth fighting?

Chris and Liam Hemsworth exchange banter on Instagram

Are Hemsworth brothers, Chris and Liam, feuding?

According to a recent article published in Woman’s Day magazine, the brothers were not on the best of terms with each other. The feud reportedly began when Chris went to see a rugby match without Liam. Apparently, during the shoot of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ in Australia, the actors Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, and Chris decided to take a break from their hectic schedules. As per the source, Chris and Liam share a close bond as brothers and Chris going to see a rugby game without Liam isn’t to be taken very lightly and it certainly means that all’s not good in the brother’s haven.

Liam Hemsworth has not been in the best of emotional states in recent times. He went through a bad divorce with Miley Cyrus and it seems like he’s also short of scripts to work on. His last substantial film role was in the 2016 film ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’. Apart from that, he has mostly stayed away from the limelight. On the other hand, his elder brother’s stars keep shining brightly with his successful turn as the superhero Thor in the MCU and his major Netflix hit ‘Extraction’. So, Liam was slowly feeling that the burden of his failures was making Chris slowly getting distant from his younger brother.

ARE THE HEMSWORTH BROTHERS FEUDING WITH EACH OTHER?

As per reports, Chris has previously said that Liam was much younger than most of his friend circle. Hence, it would be very awkward for Liam to hang out with 40-somethings. However, in the past, the brothers had no problems sharing quality time with each other. In fact, they spent the last Christmas together and Liam even uploaded a picture with his elder brother on his Instagram account.

So should we assume that the Woman’s Day report of the Hemsworth brothers feuding can be taken with a grain of salt? Probably yes, because Gossip Cop denied any such report. As per the tabloid, Liam isn’t a kid who’d be angry just because his elder brother didn’t let him hang out with his friends.

CHRIS AND HEMSWORTH LIAM HEMSWORTH ARE SIBLING-GOALS

Even if we look at the past events, the brothers were seen on many occasions engaging in friendly exchanges. In 2015, the brothers engaged in public banter when Chris uploaded a picture of Liam from the cover of Men’s Health magazine, by drawing funny doodles around his brother’s face. Liam responded in the same way with his brother’s picture from the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. The brothers have roasted each other on many other occasions as well. Chris also admitted once that he almost lost the role of Thor to his brother. It was also seen as an indication of a problem between them. But it turned out that everything was good between them.

In reality, the Hemsworth brothers share a very close bond with each other and have each other’s back during hard times. Roasting each other occasionally only goes on to prove the fact that they are just our average friendly neighbourhood siblings.

Tell us in the comments whether you think the Hemsworth brothers should come together in a film.