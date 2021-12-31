Roger Captain! Chris Evans To Wear Captain America Suit For The Last Time

The First Avenger, Captain America hasn’t ended his stint in MCU and there is certainly more to come for him. Chris Evans will be coming back to reprise his character one more time.

Captain America hasn’t sung the swansong yet, even though fans saw him bidding the emotional farewell in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. We saw fans going in gloomdom seeing him living his youth in the last seconds of his life.

Highlights —

Chris Evans and Kevin Feige framing a roadmap for the return of Captain America

Bring back Captain America, not a big deal for Marvel

Chris Evans and Kevin Feige framing a roadmap of the return of Captain America

“Deadline“ reported early this year that Marvel and Chris Evans have been engaged in clandestine meetings on the matter of his return. The point is that the MCU has already declared Captain America as retired. This is making the studio scratch their heads to devise a roadmap for Chris Evans’ return as Captain America. Evans is ready to do cameos as Captain America for his diehard fans who still hope that their Captain will rise from the ashes one fine day.

Chris Evans is returning as Captain America for one last time

Related: Chris Evans Is A FAKE Captain America

After the sad exit of Robert Downey Jr., fans aren’t ready to take another bomb from Marvel. While the secret conversations of Kevin Feige with Chris Evans remains a mystery, it does leave some serious questions hanging in the air as to how they will reboot the character of Captain America. Though the fans are elated with the news, the puzzle remains unsolved.

Bring back Captain America, not a big deal for Marvel

Steve Rogers has aged in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. If Evans were to come back, will he appear as the old Captain America or will he get a youthful reprise? Fans of him will welcome him in any form or shape, however they are more bent towards the latter.

Video Credits: The Marvelous Wave

It would be best if Steve Rogers’ youthful past is shown in the form of a flashback sequence. Alternatively, Marvel could utilise its multiverse strategy and can launch another Steve Rogers from a different universe where he never aged after Endgame. Marvel bosses have to align the characters to the timeline, but it is not difficult for them to reprise favourite actors of the fans because of the multidimensional space they operate in.

Let us know your thoughts on the reprisal of Captain America in the MCU.