Chris Evans Reveals The Truth Behind All Speculations About Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans believes Robert Downey Jr. is irreplaceable

Chris Evan says Iron Man is bigger than James Bond, Batman, Superman

By debuting as Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. became the face of Marvel and forever altered the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2008’s “Iron Man”, his portrayal of the effortlessly cool Tony Stark became a rage among fans of all ages. To put it mildly, he became a pop culture phenomenon. Downey became known as a jovial superhero, and the character of Iron Man grew to be more than what got depicted in the comic book. Without a doubt, RDJ has been a huge selling point for the Avengers film series. Chris Evans now has stated unequivocally that no one could have played Iron Man better than RDJ.

The Iron portrayed by RDJ becomes the decisive illustration of the character in the minds of many fans. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in MCU, is also in awe of how Downey pulled great work in the MCU. Though fans already agree with what Evans said, it was pleasant to hear such honest praise coming from a contemporary actor who has worked with RDJ closely on Avengers.

After ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, Iron Man and Captain America said their final goodbyes to the MCU. Since then, speculations have been on if Chris Evans and Robert Downey Junior would reprise their roles in the cinematic universe. By the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and retired. Mackie was previously part of the Disney+ Hotstar series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier playing Sam Wilson. By the end of the series, Sam Wilson takes up the new role of Captain America.

Last year, Chris Evans and his brother Scott Evans sat together to give an interview to ACE Universe (via Insider). On being asked about his views on Downey Junior, Evans said, “I do not think there is anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey’s done”. Well, it is hard for anyone to criticize Robert for his role because he played it so effortlessly.

Evans also made fans realize that the character of Tony Stark portrayed by RDJ cannot be done by any other actor as it happens in the James Bond, Superman, or Batman franchise. If RDJ is not there, there can’t be any Iron Man on screen. “I do not consider that a role that is gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He is Iron Man, the end”, said Evans.

Video Credits: FilMonger

When Evans got asked if he would like to play Iron Man someday, he simply stated that neither he nor anyone on this planet could replace Robert Downey Junior as Iron Man. Back in 2020, when RDJ got asked if he would reprise his character of Tony Stark, he said he would certainly do it, even for less money. All he wants is to be with Tom Holland, his protege, and his wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Let us know in the comments box below if you think there is still someone who can play Iron Man better than Robert Downey Junior.

