Chris Evans Returning As Captain America For One Final Time

The leader of the world’s mightiest hero and the first Avenger is expected to make a shining return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Steve Rogers spent his youth in just a matter of seconds at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. While the move surprised everyone, it was also gratifying to know that Rogers got the happy ending he desired and deserved. Nonetheless, it proved that Chris Evans‘ tenure as Captain America is over, but as per the latest developments, Evans might reprise the role of Captain America. This is surely bound to make any true MCU fan go, “Oh, captain! Our Captain! Welcome back”.

Highlights —

Chris Evans’ speedy return to the MCU

Chris Evans’ journey in the MCU

OLD IS GOLD

As reported by “Deadline“, insider information indicates that Marvel and Chris Evans have been engaged in a very happening conversation all throughout last year. The subject is obviously the return of Chris Evans as Captain America. As it turns out, after a lot of back and forth between the media giant and the actor, Chris Evans has made up his mind: he has agreed to give us more glimpses of his Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although his farewell to the MCU felt as definitive as Robert Downey Jr.’s exit, things have quickly changed on both ends. While this leaves some serious questions hanging in the air, it is delightful news for fans.

Chris Evans to return as Captain America one last time

However, the puzzle remains: how exactly is Chris Evans going to make his return as Cap? The biggest impediment being Steve Rogers’ age during his last appearance, how are the makers going to bring him back? Will Chris Evans wear ageing prosthetics in his comeback role as Captain America or will he get a youthful reprise? We’ll leave that for MCU to decide.

In case a young Steve Rogers will be on the screen, it could be a flashback sequence. In addition, Marvel could also make great use of its multiverse plot by bringing in another Steve Rogers from a different universe where he never aged after Endgame. Either way, be it young or old, Marvel has a great opportunity of bringing in Captain America to mentor the potential leader of the next Avengers and teach him/her/them to say “Avengers, assemble”.

It will be fascinating to see what Marvel picks from these endless possibilities.

EVANS’ JOURNEY TO THE TOP

Second to Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans carried the Marvel Cinematic Universe on his shoulders. From physical transformations to daunting action sequences, the actor nailed it all. He also appeared as one of the most fun and entertaining throughout all his Marvel press tours. Chris Evans was a life-affirming force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although there is little known about his return, we can only hope his exuberant personality will be put to best use.

Chris Evans’ tenure in the MCU commenced with an origin story and a half-baked love story, transitioned to being the leader of the world’s mightiest hero, stepped into a tale of resurrecting old friendships and finally, ventured into the arena of immense sacrifice and his ultimate test as he sought to save the world from Thanos. He was blessed with one of the most well-defined character arcs in the universe, which is why his journey supposedly could end after ‘Endgame’ unlike his companions like Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Sam Wilson (Don Cheadle).

Besides being a hero and an inspiration, Chris Evans’ Captain America forged many valuable bonds ranging from Tony Stark‘s part-time friend and part-time nemesis to being best pals with Natasha and Bucky and finally falling in love with Peggy. He even struck a connection with Thor’s Mjolnir, proving that he is truly worthy of every praise. Yet his time in the MCU has not been entirely unsullied.

Nia DaCosta, who is helming ‘The Marvels’, pointed out some falterings in Cap’s leadership and it does make one deliberate if Rogers was always right. DaCosta pointed out that during ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars‘, Cap chose to protect Vision rather than prioritizing the mind stone. This led to Thanos ultimately getting the mind stone and wiping away half of the Earth’s population. While this decision did lead to problems, it’s just how Chris Evans imagined Steve Rogers: kind, empathetic and a friend before a hero.

What do you think of Chris Evans’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Comment below!