All Hopes Of Chris Evans Returning As Captain America Destroyed By Sam Wilson

Chris Evans’ run as Captain America came to an end after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Before leaving the MCU, Chris Evans gave his iconic shield to Falcon, which became a big hint on who would be the next Captain America.

‘Captain America’ is a fantasy American movie that is a part of the MCU. The franchise starred Chris Evans playing the character of Steve Rogers, and it was directed by Joe Johnston and written by Christopher Markus and Steven McFeely.

Chris Evans Himself Entitles Sam Wilson As Captain America

Why did ‘Chris Evans’ run as ‘Captain America’ end?

A lot of rumours about Chris Evans returning in the future as Captain America made it to the news. Many different media outlets put out that maybe Evans could be lifting the shield again in the future for a reprise in the MCU. The same sources also said that his comeback would be like Robert Downey Jr.’s role in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

Marvel did not give any official statements confirming or denying Chris Evans’ return as Captain America in other Marvel movies.

Who will be the next ‘Captain America’?

The answer to this question was also filled with rumours since the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene in which Falcon has Chris Evans’ shield. In an interview with “Variety”, Evans said that Falcon is probably the most prepared hero to keep going with the Captain America legacy. According to Evans, the Falcon has proven himself reliable, trustworthy, and he has also given a lot to the cause of defending the world.

Anthony Mackie, who plays the character of Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, also said in an interview with “Variety” that the upcoming movie, ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, will determine who will get Evans’ shield.

Video Credits: HN Entertainment

Anthony refuted the rumours that Falcon was already set as the next Captain America by saying that Wilson did not accept the shield by the end of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ movie because it did not feel right for him.

Fans now have to wait for the new ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ movie to get an answer to this question. Do you believe that Flacon will keep Chris Evans’ legacy alive by using the shield? Let us know in the comments section below.