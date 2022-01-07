Chris Evans Is Not The Real Captain America Of Marvel

Captain America and Chris Evans seem synonymous to each other. However, in the latest Marvel behind the scenes book, it was revealed that Chris Evans was far from being the first choice to play Captain America in the MCU.

Following the success of ‘Iron Man’, when the MCU was being forged, the most important thing was to get the casting right. Robert Downey Jr. was already being adored as Tony Stark and Chris Hemsworth was hired as the God of Thunder, which was considered a great casting choice. Casting was a crucial part of the whole MCU plan as the makers were looking to have them on for a long haul and the chemistries between the superheroes formed the crux of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Casting Captain America was the most difficult if reports are to be believed. Apparently, Chris Evans came much later in the race to become Captain America. Sebastian Stan was initially the first choice to play the cap.

Highlights —

Sebastian Stan first choice to play Captain America

Sebastian Stan original Captain America

The makers had different ideas about Captain America initially. The film was not supposed to be a period piece earlier, the way it ended up. It turned out, Chris Evans was one of the contenders, but far behind in the line. But when a producer, Joel Silver watched him, he knew Evans was Captain America. But it was not his decision alone and, for a long time, it seemed like MCU will go with Sebastian. Then, finally, it was Robert Downey Jr. who liked Evans. Thus, Chris was asked to step in for an audition and the rest, as they say, is history.

Chris Evans is a FAKE Captain America

Sebastian Stan first choice to play Captain America

This information was revealed in the new Marvel behind the scenes book named ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’. In the book, the writers Tara Bennett and Paul Terry wrote that Kevin Feige has finalized Sebastian Stan from his side to star as Captain America in the film ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’. If Robert Downey and Joel Silver hadn’t intervened in the final moments, we would have seen a very different version of the character. Chris came in for an interview and he was thus selected to play the part. It was considered the right choice as the film went on becoming a major critical and commercial success and perfectly established the MCU, which went on delivering successful hits such as ‘Avengers’.

Related: Robert Downey Jr’s Role Is Not Over In MCU

Sebastian Stan original Captain America

In the book, Chris also shared his side of the story. “It’s a big commitment to do these Marvel movies. Initially, the offer was nine pictures, then it went to six. But six movies can last a really long time. My concern was the fact that this will be a life-changing experience and the following commitment would be more than I could handle. But that did not turn out to be the case. It was the best decision I ever made”, he said. It becomes clear how seriously he took his part and played a major role in the MCU becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

However, Captain America’s MCU journey ended with ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It will be interesting to see if MCU turns up with something else and if we will be getting a new Captain America? Let’s wait and watch.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about Captain America’s journey through the MCU? Also, tell us about your take on the fourth phase of the MCU?