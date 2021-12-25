Chris Evans Is A FAKE Captain America

Reports claim that Robert Downey Jr. had a significant impact on Chris Evans’ decision to accept the role of Captain America in the MCU. This, and that making Sebastian Stan the original Captain America was the initial plan.

Downey Jr. had a hand in Chris Evans being cast as Captain America in the MCU. Since their first appearance together in ‘The Avengers’, the two actors have proven to be excellent co-stars. In 2019, Joe and Anthony Russo’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ marked the end of Marvel’s Infinity Saga as well as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans’ respective franchise arcs.

Downey’s casting as Iron Man in the MCU has been widely discussed. It’s not surprising that executives at Marvel Studios were wary of signing him on to kick off the studio’s planned franchise. Jon Favreau, the director of Iron Man, lobbied tirelessly for him to play Tony Stark. Because of this, he was immediately cast as the superhero in the film’s release.

The success of the first Iron Man movie made Downey a key player in the MCU, and his contributions went far beyond his screen appearances. According to some reports, he was also the driving force behind bringing in the person who is arguably his best on-screen partner in the Marvel universe. Despite all this, why is Chris Evans a fake Captain America? Read on to know more.

Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard were ready to cast Sebastian Stan as Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, as expressed in ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’ through the “CBR”. Needless to say, this would have made Sebastian Stan the original Captain America. Joel Silver, on the other hand, was adamant that Evans was the right choice for the role, and he was very vocal about it. Apparently, Silver was way ahead of the curb and had already contacted the actor.

Downey had also contacted Evans about the role, and the ruse worked out in the end. Evans’ decision to try out for the role of Captain America was swayed by Downey’s presence. After some persuasion, Evans was able to overcome his initial apprehension about the multi-film deal. Here are his thoughts:

“It’s a big commitment to do these Marvel movies. Initially, the offer was nine pictures, then it went to six. But six movies can last a really long time. My concern was the fact that this will be a life-changing experience and the following commitment would be more than I could handle. But that did not turn out to be the case. It was the best decision I ever made.”

While at first reluctant to join the MCU, Evans has been open about how much he loved it. Evans’ portrayal of Captain America was a major factor in the success of the franchise, and it was largely due to his portrayal of the iconic character. He and Downey’s chemistry and friendship made their work as Avengers co-leaders on the big screen even more enjoyable. So, out went Sebastian Stan and in came Chris Evans.

For a variety of reasons, Marvel may have made the decision to exclude Evans’ Captain America from ‘Captain America 4’. The studio’s handling of Steve’s presumed exit from the MCU could be a major factor in his absence. The ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ suggests that Sam and Steve aren’t in touch as much as they used to be, thanks to ‘Avengers: Endgame’. There was no way to tell if he was still alive, whether he was on the moon or some other location. It’s possible that Sam and Steve will cross paths again in the future, but ‘Captain America 4’ doesn’t need to be the setting. For the sake of the story Spellman and Musson are telling, Marvel should avoid making a cameo appearance for Steve.

In addition, audiences are still fresh from seeing Steve Rogers as an older man at the conclusion of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Marvel Studios is well aware that Evans’ return will be a monumental moment in the MCU, igniting fan excitement to new heights. That moment could come sooner than Marvel wants if Steve is brought back into ‘Captain America 4’. It would be better to hold off on Steve Rogers’ next MCU appearance until something like Secret Wars, rather than introducing Chris Evans as an old or prime Captain America so early in the series. As a result, it is difficult to imagine Evans in ‘Captain America 4’ without overshadowing Mackie’s role.

If Steve is still around, it could even make it more difficult for some to accept the passing of the Captain America mantle. The ‘Captain America 4’ plan could change to include Evans’ return to the MCU, but his expected exclusion wasn’t too unexpected and likely the right call by Marvel. ‘Captain America 4’ was repeatedly mentioned as a separate project when it was first reported that Chris Evans could reprise his role as Captain America. Evans’ return to the MCU is still a mystery, but the opening of the multiverse in Phase 4 has opened up even more possibilities. At some point in the future, we can expect to see Chris Evans return to the role, but not in ‘Captain America 4’.

Do you think Sebastian Stan should be considered to take on the role of Captain America as he was originally intended to be? Would it make sense if Chris Evans reprised his role in a potential solo outing? Let us know in the comment section below.