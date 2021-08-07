Chloe Zhao Faced Numerous Rejections Before Landing Eternals

The Oscar-winning director missed out on taking charge of a previous Marvel movie.

When the acclaimed director Chloe Zhao expressed interest in working with Marvel Studios once before, things just didn’t work out. Now, Zhao is at the helm of a fantastic new Marvel project, ‘Eternals’, and everyone is excited about how it’s going to turn out!

WORKING WITH MARVEL

Chloe Zhao was shortlisted as a potential director for the movie ‘Black Widow’. She was called to meet with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, on whom she really made a solid impression. But it wasn’t meant to be. The movie instead went to Kate Shortland.

But the impression Zhao had on the powers-that-be at Marvel was unmistakable. Plus, Marvel had made a mistake earlier, and they didn’t want to do it again.

WHEN HISTORY ALMOST REPEATED ITSELF!

The talented Patty Jenkins, who directed ‘Wonder Woman’, almost had a shot with Marvel’s ‘Thor’.

Chloe Zhao faced rejections before landing ‘Eternals’

Marvel, however, missed out on her, and Jenkins moved on to Warner Bros. instead.

Rather than have history repeat itself, Marvel made sure that they didn’t make a similar mistake with Zhao!

WHAT ‘ETERNALS’ IS ABOUT

One of Jack Kirby’s best creations, ‘Eternals’, is about a race of beings who are immortal and have been on earth for millions of years. They’re essentially a team of superheroes who have been living in the shadows for years. But the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ forced these beings to come out of hiding and fight mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

