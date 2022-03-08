Daredevil Actor Charlie Cox Reveals The Shocking Experience In Spiderman: No Way Home Screening

Charlie Cox openly describes his experience about sneaking into a screening.

We know how Charlie Cox’s role in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ was a big hush-hush thing. However, right after the film was released, fans were beyond thrilled to find the ‘Daredevil’ actor in their favourite Spiderman movie. And now, it looks like Charlie Cox tried to sneak into a theatre to get the reaction of his fans. But it didn’t go as well as he had planned.

Cox was questioned about his experience seeing himself on the big screen during an interview with Radio Times, and the actor revealed the following sad, sad story. He shared, “It’s funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So, I snuck into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor… and, sadly, my experience was it was dead fucking quiet! (Laughs) I was so disappointed – my wife was with me, and she was recording me because it’d be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then… tumbleweed!”

It looks like Charlie chose the wrong theatre to sneak into because the rumours have it that the theatre was buzzing with loud cheering and hooting, right after Cox’s appearance on the big screen.

The actor went on to hint to Radio Times that he expects to be back in the character’s outfit in the near future.

“I know something. I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

Charlie Cox opened up about being a part of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’

In a conversation with “HeyUGuys”, Cox stated that he was feeling very relieved that he could finally talk about his role as Murdock in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. “It’s a relief to be able to talk about it. Y’know, getting that phone call was a life-changing moment, really…. My involvement with that character and the MCU was dead and buried, I hadn’t heard anything for a couple of years and so I’d moved on. It was incredibly unexpected and out of the blue.”

Cox went on to describe a face-to-face meeting he had in late 2019 with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who, despite ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ being in development at the time, misled him by not revealing Marvel Studios‘ ‘Daredevil’ plans. In retrospect, Cox described Feige as “a very good liar” with a strong poker face that duped the ‘Daredevil’ actor.

Cox said, “I did a play in 2019 with Tom Hiddleston and Kevin Feige came to see our play. And Y’know, I went and shook hands with him and said hi and he said how much he enjoyed the play. Never mentioned Daredevil or anything like that. So, it turns out he’s a very good liar as well (laughs)”.

The actor also spoke about the filming process and the “intense” secrecy that surrounded it. “I got the call midway through lockdown, Summer of 2020… and we filmed Spider-Man in March of 2021, so I had to keep it secret for almost a year… So yeah, it’s been intense.”

What was your reaction to seeing Charlie Cox in 'Spiderman: No Way Home'? Let us know in the comments down below.