CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries’ Heading For Season 15 Renewal: Release Date Information

Not every show is fortunate enough to run for more than 10 seasons but ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ is one of those shows that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not the show is getting a renewal for season 15.

Highlights —

Will CBC’s ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ get renewed for a season 15?

Let’s talk about the cast for ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 14

Will CBC’s ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ get renewed for a season 15?

‘Murdoch Mysteries’ was officially renewed on CBC television for a 14th season as per the announcement on May,12,2020. Shooting started in Toronto back in August 2020 and was wrapped up by November 2020. Due to Covid-19, shooting and production schedules had taken a hit and, as a result, ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 14 is set to premiere on CBC TV and the CBC Gem streaming service in early winter 2021. As of now, there has been no news on the renewal for a 15th season but given the track record of ‘Murdoch Mysteries’, we do not have any reason to fear cancellation either. We can expect to know about ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 15 air date once the renewal is confirmed.

Let’s talk about the cast for ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 14

Before we discuss season 14 in detail, let’s do a quick recap of the series for the uninitiated. ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ is an hour-long period drama set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention. The show revolves around Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), the methodical detective and his impassioned wife Dr Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy) who enlists radical forensic techniques like fingerprinting and ultraviolet light to solve a range of gruesome murders (yes, a century ago these techniques were considered to be radical indeed).

Related: Jim Parsons Finds The Office As One Of The Most Stupidest Shows Ever

The series consists of a strong supporting cast – Murdoch’s gruff boss Inspector Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constables George Crabtree (Jonny Harris), Henry Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch), and the eccentric Detective Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany). All his valuable allies help Murdoch solve cases across the many strata and evolving manners of Victorian society. If you haven’t watched it yet, you have managed to miss 13 seasons of absolute intrigue and period drama.

Is CBC’s ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ heading for season 15 renewal?

Now for those who have been following the lives of the Murdoch’s over the years, season 14 will bring in some much-needed Murdoch drama and thrill that had been delayed due to Covid-19. Season 14 will be set in 1908 – which is as per the usual routine of moving to the next year with each new season and that brings us closer to the Montréal Canadien being founded.

If the rumour mills are to be believed, here are some of the tidbits: –

The Higgins – Newsomes are expecting adding a new member to their family – yes, we are going to see a baby!

Brackenreid and Margaret’s marriages will be tested through some trying times.

Brackenreid will be impacted by the fate of Bobby and Nomi.

Season 14 will have two cliffhanger episodes “that are just going to blow people’s minds”, according to Yannick Bisson, with a bombshell: a character from Murdoch’s past will return, impacting the entire cast of characters and most certainly the William-Julia relationship!

It’s business as usual with the Murdochs -Detective Murdoch continues his inventive detective work with Julia’s unflinching support even after some unexpected turns.

Crabtree’s relationship with Effie Newsome is threatened by a potentially volatile interloper.

Detective Watts’ secret love affair faces dangerous scrutiny.

Violet Hart’s public liaison with a wealthy playboy causes social outrage.

Well, that should be enough Murdoch titbits to keep you all excited and upbeat till Murdoch season 14 on Acorn releases.

Here’s to wishing to see this series keep on toiling away and giving us some much-needed escape to the 19th and 20th century.