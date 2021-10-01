Captain Marvel Brie Larson caught lying by her Avengers costars

Brie Larson, who played Captain Marvel in the MCU, is not really popular among the MCU fans for a number of reasons. One of them was the lie she told about performing her own stunts in the MCU without using a body double. Now that was highly dubious, and another major Marvel actor was quick to spot the lie.

Captain Marvel might very well be among the most popular Marvel superhero to be put on-screen, but her off-screen counterpart really isn’t. Ever since the film ‘Captain Marvel’ premiered in 2019, Marvel fans are divided about the character and Brie Larson, the actor who plays Captain Marvel. Some people found issues with Brie’s performance, while others were severely dissatisfied with the film’s storyline. All in all, it can be said that both Captain Marvel and Brie Larson are two of Marvel’s ‘love to hate’ personas. Another issue many fans have with her is how she is extremely opinionated and vocal about controversial topics. Recently, it was also revealed that she had lied in the past about performing her own stunts in the MCU films. This revelation did not have the fans hate her any less.

Before that though, at the 2016 comic-on, the official announcement was made regarding her casting as the latest Marvel superhero, Captain Marvel. It was one of the most sought roles in the MCU at that time as many A list actresses were being considered for the part.

However, the role went to Brie. But a few weeks before the announcement about her casting was made public, she was asked in an interview whether she was being considered for the role? She said no, asking in return ‘Who’s Captain Marvel?’ She also asked if Captain Marvel was a boy and said that she didn’t know about the first female-led superhero film in the MCU. She also joked about Captain America, pretending that she was not very well versed with the MCU, the biggest film franchise in Hollywood.

Okay, this one is passable as she wanted the MCU fans to be shocked following the official announcement of her contract with Disney. It would have been forgivable if Brie didn’t have a habit of lying. It again happened in 2019, during a press interview for ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

She told the reporters that she performed her own stunts. However, Jeremy Hambly, the guy from TheQuartering was rather quick to catch her lies and claimed that Brie had stunt doubles while shooting both her Marvel films. Before Jeremy did it, Chris Hemsworth, who was sitting in the interview with her, was the first one to notice her blatant deceit. When Chris said that he did her own stunts. Brie said the same, to which Chris sarcastically said- ‘Oh, Ok. Tom Cruise over here’. Now, this was hilariously blunt.

It has been quite evident in many of the interviews that most of her MCU co-stars aren’t really fans of hers. Don Cheadle was also present during the interview. While the Tom Cruise comment came at the end of the interview, both Chris and Don looked quite annoyed with Brie, perhaps due to the blatant lie she had just spoken. It was further magnified when she made another remark that didn’t sound to be made in a good taste. She said that Captain Marvel was the strongest Marvel Superhero. This led to a little scuffle between her and Chris as some other words were exchanged between the two. It’s not an unusual occurrence at a Marvel press meet, it seemed like Chris and Don were really not content in her presence.

While it’s not very rare for actors to lie in front of the media about several aspects of their job, using the media to create a superior fake image for yourself isn’t exactly admirable. Brie Larson’s lies may have been caught, but the fans are still awaiting the Captain Marvel sequel and her other appearances in the MCU films.

Tells us in the comments if you think that these ‘harmless lies’ are passable to an extent. Also, tell us who is your favourite action star from the MCU?