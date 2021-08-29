Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Fired From The Marvels

Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, to get ditched by Marvel Studios? Let’s see if there is any truth to these Captain Marvel rumours!

Brie Larson made her MCU debut in the 2019 ‘Captain Marvel‘. She starred as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers in 2019. The movie earned $1.1 billion at the box office. ‘Captain Marvel’ was also well received by the critics. Hence, a sequel was always on the cards. ‘The Marvels‘ is currently in production and is scheduled to release on 11th November 2022. Carol Danvers debuted as the most powerful hero in the MCU. However, many individuals objected to the title. The trailers and promotional campaigns increased the film’s problems.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Brie Larson dropped from ‘The Marvels’?

Captain Marvel to get sidelined in ‘The Marvels’?

Has the cast of ‘The Marvels’ begun shooting?

Brie Larson dropped from ‘The Marvels’?

According to We Got This Covered, Marvel Studios plans to replace Brie Larson. Despite being cast in 2016, Larson has only played Carol Danvers twice. ‘The Marvels’, also known as ‘Captain Marvel 2‘, will be Larson’s next scheduled appearance.

The studio’s motivation for this collaboration goes beyond simply assisting Carol in saving the earth. They are planning to replace Larson with one of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan or Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. That does not mean that she is leaving the MCU. However, when Larson’s superhero days get over, either Monica or Kamala will be the next Captain Marvel.

Video Credits: TheQuartering

Larson’s popularity decreased mainly due to her political views. Larson is vocal about her political opinions. She is also a feminist and often speaks about the need for more equality in the film industry. Larson’s statement that her press days were overwhelmingly white male drew a lot of attention. The ‘Captain Marvel’ actor also decided to make sure her press days were more inclusive. Not only was the action in the film criticised, but so was Captain Marvel’s lack of smile. Anti-Captain Marvel opinions and hateful comments swamped YouTube. On Rotten Tomatoes, there were attempts to post negative reviews of the film.

Related: Brie Larson Makes Fun Of Her Own Mind, Body, Spirit Morning Routine

Despite the success of ‘Captain Marvel’, Kevin Feige changed the writing and directing duo of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for the sequel. Feige also chose to remove the word ‘Captain Marvel’ from the title.

Brie Larson to get sidelined in ‘The Marvels’?

As the title suggests, ‘The Marvels’ will not just feature Captain Marvel. It will have plenty of other superheroes. Apart from Larson as Captain Marvel, ‘The Marvels’ will include Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Carol Danvers is Kamala’s childhood idol. It is the reason why Kamala wants to become a superhero. Kamala Khan will soon appear in the upcoming Disney series ‘Ms. Marvel‘, which is going to release at the end of this year. The series will focus on how she grew up in Jersey City and obtained shapeshifting abilities. ‘Ms. Marvel’ will then lead to ‘The Marvels’.

Brie Larson to get sidelined in ‘The Marvels’?

Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris) will also return after making her debut in ‘Captain Marvel’ as the daughter of Danvers’ friend Maria Rambeau. Teyonah Parris portrayed the mature Monica, a S.W.O.R.D agent in Disney Plus‘ ‘WandaVision‘. Parris’ Monica will soon take on her crime-fighting alter ego, Photon.

Related: Brie Larson’s First-Ever Short Film From Her Childhood Is As Cringy As It Gets

Has Brie Larson begun shooting for ‘The Marvels’?

While appearing on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, actor Brie Larson spoke about her role in the upcoming ‘The Marvels’. She said: “Gosh, so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about. But, boy oh boy, is it good. And you are going to be very excited about it.”

Video Credits: SiriusXM

The Academy Award winner also spoke about working with director Nia DaCosta on the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel. DaCosta’s latest thriller movie ‘Candyman’ got released on August 22nd. She praised DaCosta, praising her as a great, cool, and clear person. Her favourite aspect of her was that she gave the best pitch. Larson appreciated how DaCosta just walked in, was prepared, and had a unique perspective on the idea and film. Larson expressed her joy and excitement that DaCosta will be directing ‘The Marvels’.

Tell us if you are happy to see Captain Marvel get dropped from Marvel in the future in the comments!