Looks like we will know the answer to the fate of Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America 4’

For everyone who has seen ‘Falcon and the winter soldier’, you will know that a major mystery was left hanging. In every scene, the name of Steve Rogers was repeatedly taken. However, no one knows what happened to Steve, especially after what we saw in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. But looks like the creators are looking to put an end to our misery by revealing Steve’s fate in ‘Captain America 4’. But how true is it? Let’s find out.

Will ‘Captain America 4’ reveal Old Steve’s fate?

‘Captain America 4’ to finally reveal the fate of Old Steve

After the scene with Old Steve in ‘Avengers: End Game’, and a museum which was built in his honour, it was somehow implied that Old Steve has passed away. However, we can’t really predict anything just because of a statue in his name. Additionally, the sources of, “We Got This Covered”, have come to know that ‘Captain America 4’ will unveil the fate of Steve Rogers as well as every detail of his life.

Who will be seen as villains in ‘Captain America 4’?

Well, it looks like the new Captain America movie will bring back a feeling of nostalgia. Yes, you are hearing it right. According to “We Got This Covered”, two villains who have battled with Steve Rogers before, will be returning once again in ‘Captain America 4’. But who are the two villains we are talking about? Marvel is keen on bringing Baron Zemo and Red Skull back to the battlefield. Well, we don’t know what the plotline will be, but the creators will work something around these two villains.

What did Anthony Mackie say about ‘Captain America 4’?

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, actor Anthony Mackie talked about the fourth installment of ‘Captain America’. “I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store,” Mackie says. “The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!” [holds up a cellphone]

“I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Anthony said. “What would be really bad is if the movie [Captain America 4] starts and I get blown out of the sky”, he further added.

When will ‘Captain America 4’ release?

Well, as of now there is no news about the release of the new Captain America movie. However, it can be surely said that it is not releasing anytime before 2023.

What do you think happened to Old Steve? Let us know your views in the comments below