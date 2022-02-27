BTS’ V Failed To Recognize Iron Man, Leaving Everyone Else Present Baffled!

BTS member V once failed to recognize Robert Downey Jr. who is well-known worldwide for playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What happens when one big face from the entertainment industry doesn’t recognize another? Well, it would lead to an awkward situation and hilarious reactions. This is exactly what happened when BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, couldn’t recognize Robert Downey Jr. and left everyone, including his bandmates, surprised.

What Exactly Happened in ‘Run! BTS’ – Ep 140?

‘Run! BTS’ is a Korean variety show where boy band BTS members play games and participate in various activities. In episode 140 of the show, the band members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were asked to identify popular celebrities based on their photos.

BTS member V once couldn’t recognize Robert Downey Jr.

The Bangtan boys were given photos of Billie Eilish, Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, and other celebrities. When it was V’s turn, he failed to recognize the Iron Man actor, and stunned everyone by asking, “Who is this?” It gained hilarious reactions from the other members of the Korean band and the audience.

V’s statement left his bandmates screaming. While RM, Jin and Jimin rose from their seat in shock, Jungkook, a Marvel fan, couldn’t stop jumping, and his expression was something other fans can relate to. RM questioned V about how he couldn’t recognize such a well-known Hollywood actor while the others kept inquiring the same.

What’s V Doing These Days?

Meanwhile, the K-pop artist recently released a video of himself supposedly playing the trumpet, stating that he would soon like to move to a saxophone. Sharing the video, V captioned it, according to the BTS Weverse translation, “Chet Vaker acting like performing (I should change it to a saxophone)”.

V, who plays an instrumental version of Frank Sinatra’s “Autumn Leaves” in the video, had combined the name of famous American jazz trumpeter Chet Baker and his name V and created Chet Vaker. J-Hope was rather baffled and asked if he was actually playing the trumpet.

He wrote, “For sure it is acting right? You surprised me so much”. J-Hope also went on to drop multiple clapping emoticons. V answered, “It’s real”.

