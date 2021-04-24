Revealed: BRZRKR Is Not About Keanu Reeves But Hugh Jackman

Oh, wait! Did we hear that correct? Is it true? Has Keanu Reeves chosen Hugh Jackman to play BRZRKR on screen? We don’t believe that!

Keanu Reeves has made his comic debut with the release of BOOM! Studios’ ‘BRZRKR’. The word that defines BRZRKR is momentum. From the first page till the end, the book’s hero keeps moving forward. The comic book is an absolute thrill to read from start to finish. While some might be wary of any comic that advertises itself on the back of a famous actor, even the most ardent sceptics must give BRZRKR a read because it is much more than a vanity project. The question, however, is who is going to play the lead in the feature film adaptation? Will it be Keanu Reeves himself or is Hugh Jackman returning in Wolverine form to the screens as BRZRKR? Because rumours are out, and they are wild.

‘BRZRKR’ tells the story of a half-god known as ‘B’ who is doomed to an eternity of brutality. It narrates the clashes of the immortal warrior – his 80,000 years of life on Earth.

After a millennium of wandering the Earth, he is recruited to serve as an agent for the U.S. Army and is tasked with handling situations that are dangerous for mortals.

In exchange for serving the government, B is promised the truth about his existence – why he is cursed and how he can bring an end to all of it.

Given the plot of ‘BRZRKR’, it is hard to believe that Keanu Reeves would let anyone play this role, let alone Hugh Jackman. But we never know what’s on his mind. Come on, let’s dig in deeper!

Is BRZRKR Keanu’s way of playing Wolverine?

Keanu Reeves has been ruling the cine world with his iconic role of John Wick. It’s no secret that he wanted to essay Wolverine on the big screen. If there were any roles he would travel back in time to play, it’d have been Wolverine.

During an interview on the SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” last year, Keanu confessed, “I always wanted to play Wolverine”.

With ‘BRZRKR’ on its way to the big screen, Reeves has once again proved that there is seemingly no end to his talents and that he works hard to get what he wants. Reeves is somebody who creates opportunities if there are none left.

Earlier, when Wolverine’s role was bagged by Hugh Jackman, Keanu Reeves was sure disappointed but he has given an answer through ‘BRZRKR’. Hasn’t he?

If this is the case, why are the rumours regarding Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ casting Hugh Jackman running amok? We’d just say there’s no smoke without fire!

John Wick meets Wolverine in Keanu Reeves’ comic debut

Yep, you read that right! JOHN WICK meets WOLVERINE. Does that mean Keanu Reeves and Hugh Jackman will appear together in ‘BRZRKR’?

We thought so too! But alas, turns out with the release of BOOM! Studios’ ‘BRZRKR’ #1, the result is somewhere between Wolverine’s ultra-violence and John Wick’s methodical action. And here we were all excited to watch them both together on the screen!

But again, it’s not wrong to expect such things when Keanu Reeves is in the frame. What do you think?

The comic written by Reeves and Matt Kindt focuses on an immortal warrior – Berzerker, who is a relentless killing machine capable of shrugging off countless bullet wounds. As mentioned earlier, Berzerker is taken by the U.S. Army to fight battles that are dangerous for mortals.

Whom would you love to watch as BRZRKR – Keanu Reeves or Hugh Jackman? Do you think the so-called animosity between the two has ended? Is Reeves choosing Jackman to play BRZRKR on screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.