Get Ready Marvel! Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel All Set To Become The Leader Of The New Avengers Team

‘Avengers: Endgame’ saw Steve Rogers retire and Tony Stark die. Even since fans have been wondering who the new leader of the Avengers pack would be. If the experience was to be considered, then Thor would make it to the top of the list. But otherwise, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel are the top two popular competitors for the leadership position. Who shall persist? Let’s find out.

According to renowned Hollywood tipster Daniel Richtman, Brie Larson had knocked on the Marvel office door to ask for the role of the leader of the Avengers. Reportedly, Larson has spoken to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about her demand. However, Feige himself hasn’t made a definitive statement on whether or not Brie Larson is the leader of the new Avengers team.

MARVEL’S FUTURE PLANS: BRIE LARSON AS LEADER OF THE NEW AVENGERS TEAM?

The production of ‘Avengers 5’ has started, but exciting news from Marvel Studios has managed to steal the limelight. Marvel Studios is about to start the production of ‘Avengers 5’, But we have some exciting news from the insides of the studio. According to “We Got This Covered”, Brie Larson is all set to become the new Avengers leader in their upcoming incarnation. Not just that, Marvel Studios have also agreed to pay Larson the same as the rest of her male co-stars in ‘Avengers 5’.

Brie Larson as leader of the new Avengers team?

So far, Captain Marvel hasn’t been a fan favourite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel’s first solo movie, which was released in 2019, was met with a lot of scepticism and retaliation. Campaigns were launched by online trolls to sabotage the reviews on sites like “Rotten Tomatoes”, besides petitions which were started in an effort to have Brie Larson replaced from the role.

Thankfully, Hollywood does not care for such trolls. Despite all the backlash, Carol Danvers‘ first solo adventure ‘Captain Marvel’ went on to earn over a billion dollars at the box office and garnered a largely positive critical review. Larson even went on to reprise her iconic role in the highest-grossing film of all time ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. And now the tables have turned, Marvel wants Larson to lead the new team in ‘Avengers 5’!

IS BRIE LARSON WORTHY AS LEADER OF THE AVENGERS TEAM?

Carol Danvers as the Avengers’ leader seems like the fairest choice for various reasons. She is not just one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, but also a former Air Force pilot, giving her a prominent military background. Undoubtedly, when it comes to superhero experience, Carol Danvers’ service record is second to none, especially with her power of flight which she gained in the mid-90s.

Although in the comics, Carol Danvers officially never became the Avengers leader, that doesn’t mean she lacks experience. In fact, Captain Marvel is a born leader. As part of Marvel’s Secret Wars storyline, Captain Marvel, who was also the head of Banshee Squadron air force, was given a significant leadership role as the director of Alpha Flight, the first-contact space program.

In the 2016 miniseries ‘Civil War II’, Captain Marvel directly opposed Iron Man and capably led a collective of heroes including multiple X-Men and the entire ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. These examples surely make her case stronger and once again establish Brie Larson’s worthiness as leader of the Avengers team.

BRIE LARSON: UPCOMING ROLES IN THE MARVELS CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

Whether or not Brie Larson ultimately gets the leadership role, Marvel seems to have bigger plans for her. After all, her character bears the studio name. Larson’s next announced appearance in ‘The Marvels‘ is likely to provide ample opportunities for her to take the driver’s seat, leading a super-team. 2022’s much-awaited ‘The Marvels’ has the potential to change the entire course of MCU. Fans are yet to find out if at all Captain Marvel will require the Avengers with a super-squad of her own. Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Carol Danvers is all set to become the leader of her mini-superhero team in ‘Captain Marvel 2’, reuniting her with Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris and Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani. Danvers might just be forming the A-Force in the MCU, ultimately giving her the position to call the shots on all the teams.

‘The Marvels’ is slated to release in July 2022. However, Brie Larson may make a cameo in the Disney Plus series ‘Ms. Marvel’ later this year.