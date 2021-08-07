Brie Larson’s Attempt To Appear As A Normal Human Being Backfires

Larson’s Youtube Channel got her close to her fans. But, as her stardom demands more time from her, she’s ready to close the channel and focus on her acting more.

Brie Larson is on a high lately. The A-lister has been churning out blockbusters like ‘Captain Marvel’ over the past few years and has also taken a turn at the director’s seat for Netflix. The actress indeed has many things on her plate, so Brie Larson taking a step back from her YT channel makes sense. But, what was the charm of the YouTube channel?

The Channel

Brie was a stranger when she started appearing on the front page of every newspaper in town. An indie-darling making her way into big-bad Hollywood? It just didn’t make sense.

For the MCU also, Brie’s casting was a rather risky decision. She had a pedigree of excellent films and had won an Academy Award for ‘The Room’, but she had precious little experience with action or blockbuster outside of ‘King Kong: Skull Island’.

And yet, she persevered. She is proving naysayers wrong with her brilliant acting in ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, taking charge of the direction in ‘Unicorn Store’ and more.

What made Brie stand out though was her unique way of connecting with fans. She was the only A-lister who has an entire ongoing Youtube channel. “Had” because she announced recently that she would be taking a step back from it.

Brie Larson YouTube Channel

Now, Brie Larson closing her YouTube channel isn’t big news. But, her communications with her fans through it, her advice to young actors, and the amount of work she put into the channel made her stand out. In a group of faces on the front page of newspapers and trending topics, Brie was one of the most “human” faces out there.

The stories wrote themselves on the channel. Her trying out new things, like air frying, doing audition recaps, everything made her seem closer. It was a way to see a superstar up close, being goofy and aloof for the millions of fans who tuned into her silver screen career.

The Goodbye

Brie Larson’s channel shouldn’t have lasted a year. Every actor has to put in weeks of shooting schedules and meetings with every new movie. As the hottest new person in town, Brie has to put in the extra mile, work differently, and get all the accolades as they come.

So, when the channel went on for a year, critics and fans were surprised. Brie Larson taking a step back from the YT channel seems like a tragedy because it is.

When Brie came online a few days ago to release a video about the anniversary, she seemed tired. It made sense. Brie is an actress, her work is in the movies, which means long hours doing action sequences and training hard when she isn’t.

In essence, she has to take a step back from the channel to fulfil her career goals. For the millions of fans who tuned into her videos whenever she dropped them, this means they will see less and less of her on Youtube.

For a celebrity of this magnitude, the fact that fans got one year of closeness is in itself impressive. However, with the pandemic receding and her filming schedule being full, Brie Larson closing her YouTube channel makes a lot of sense.

What next?

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait for another pandemic to see Brie back on YouTube again. While the actress said that she would take a step back from producing content regularly on YouTube, she will still be coming back for “inspiration”.

She loves her space with fans and cherishes them. So, she will be back to interact with them from time to time. As for the “new normal” of the pandemic where she would make content regularly, that would have to wait. Right now, fans can stay peeled on for ‘Marvels’, her next release with MCU, which would start the MCU Phase 4 in earnest.

For an actress with an A-list credential, Brie Larson seems effortlessly human. Her YT channel made her close to her fans for the pandemic year. But, with more responsibilities and a job on her shoulders, the actress is now taking a step back to focus on her career. Hopefully, she will be back to making YT videos soon.