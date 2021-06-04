Snooty Brie Larson Too Proud To Engage With Her Co-stars

Brie Larson remains on the hit list of tabloids. They paint her sometimes as a powerful woman and sometimes as a proud, shallow person.

Captain Marvel Star Larson’s relationship with her co-stars is often discussed, but none seems to get it right. She is generally painted as a snob or somebody who has eyes on her hot looking co-actors.

Is Brie Larson having a secret affair with Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson pairing always remains in the news. One of the magazine, “NW” wrote a gossip column that Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, was simmering with jealousy because of the actor’s friendship with Larson. It reported that Pataky is insecure because Larson is smart, stunning, and hilarious. On top of it, Larson is exactly the kind of girl that Chris was looking for when he was single. The evidence to prove this story is even hilarious. The magazine showed Pataky giving dirty looks to the Captain Marvel star at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ red carpet. The magazine wrote that it was a wife’s way of telling the actress “to back off”.

The story was found to be bogus from beginning to end.

Brie Larson has one big reason for feuding with her co-stars

Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson are fighting

In another light, “Star” wrote that Larson and Hemsworth hate each other to the point that they don’t like to see each other’s face. The magazine blamed Larson’s bad behaviour during the promotional trip for ‘Avengers: Endgame’. They painted this as the cause of animosity. Though they indulge in playful spats over whose character was strongest, this simmering rivalry is completely bogus news.

The co-stars aren’t seeing each other but also they are not fighting!

Brie Larson ditched by other Avengers

“OK!”, the magazine, wrote a funny piece reporting that Larson isn’t liked by any of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-stars because of her overblown ego. The magazine wrote that Brie feels that she is the boss among all, but the rest of the Avengers despise her because they have been in the game for way too long.

Later, it was confirmed from the official sources that all these stories are pure fiction and fake feuds. In fact, Brie Larson was linked up with someone like George Clooney because she did a coffee ad with him. We can’t understand the reason behind the media’s interest in her. We only gather the reason for all her feuds is her portrayal in the outlets. Do you?

Share your views on why Brie Larson has become an easy target for the media.