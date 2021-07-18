LATEST NEWS

Brie Larson Threatening Marvel To Make Her The Avengers Leader

Brie Larson forcing marvel to make her the leader in the new Avengers movie?
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
Brie Larson Hates Captain Marvel's Dialogues The Most
No Newer Articles