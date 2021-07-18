Brie Larson Threatening Marvel To Make Her The Avengers Leader

Well, looks like we know who will be leading the Avengers team this time.

Knowing that Tony Stark aka Iron Man has left the Avengers world forever made us all wonder what would be the future of the Avengers team? Well, many speculated that Thor will be taking the lead from now on, it looks like we have a new contender in the market who is all willing to take charge from the front. If you are wondering who we are talking about, then keep scrolling to find out.

BRIE LARSON TO LEAD THE NEW AVENGERS TEAM?

Brie Larson forcing marvel to make her the leader in the new Avengers movie?

Well, it looks like Brie Larson is leaving no stone unturned to become the leader in the new ‘Avengers’ movie. According to the insider Daniel Richtman, Brie Larson has reached out to the Marvel studios to let them know that she thinks she can lead the Avengers team. It is reported that Brie personally spoke to Kevin Feige and made it absolutely clear that she intends to work at the forefront of the team. We don’t know yet if Kevin is considering her as the team leader, but Brie surely has her future planned for herself in the Marvel Universe.

KEVIN FEIGE ON HOW THE PANDEMIC AFFECTED PHASE 4?

In a conversation with “Red Carpet”, President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige said that not much changed in phase 4 due to the pandemic. He stated,

“There’s also an Easter egg that originally was going to appear first in ‘Black Widow ‘and then show up in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and because of the pandemic, it’s the only thing in our Phase 4 that’s twisted a little bit. So, for fans that watched Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there’s an Easter egg waiting for them in this film”.

From the talks of Kevin, it has been made clear that not everything will get affected in the planning of phase 4.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ‘AVENGERS 5’?

Well, we all know that Kevin seemed really positive about ‘Avengers 5’, giving us all hints that he is totally in favour of assembling Avengers once again in the interview with “IGN”. Till now, that is all we know about ‘Avengers 5’, as there is no release date announced yet. However, there is a possibility that ‘Avengers 5’ might be a part of phase 5.

