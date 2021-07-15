Brie Larson Refuses To Be Replaced As Captain Marvel So Soon

The MCU plans to replace Brie, while she puts up a tough fight.

‘Captain Marvel’ was one of the only three movies of Marvel, which earned more than a billion dollars at the box office despite Tony Stark not being a part of it. Yet, MCU doesn’t seem to be happy about it, for Brie Larson constantly keeps popping up on the news headlines. These are not for good reasons by the way.

Highlights —

Marvel is planning to replace Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel

Brie Larson is putting up a tough fight

Brie Larson isn’t ready to be replaced as Captain Marvel yet

MCU IS PLANNING TO REPLACE BRIE LARSON AKA CAPTAIN MARVEL

Brie Larson has appeared in 2 movies to date, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Captain Marvel’, both of which have been solid hits. Yet somehow, this superwoman has to do something out of the box to win over MCU. It was recently announced that she would be making a reappearance in ‘The Marvels’, pairing her up with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel. Since then rumours have been going around that this move was because of Brie’s failed attempts to run the franchise on her own.

Related: Henry Cavill To Join Mcu Only For Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

According to Giant Freakin Robot, the MCU wants to bring the trio together so that they can introduce these two characters to the audience and then eventually replace Captain Marvel’s character with one of them. This could mean that she would eventually pass down the mantle when the time is right and the audience can get used to Monica and Kamala’s characters.

BRIE LARSON IS PUTTING UP A TOUGH FIGHT

Brie Larson is an award winnings actress, so there is no doubt that she’s quite busy when Marvel is not on her schedule.

Video Credits: TheQuartering

Hence Giant Freaking Robot had earlier stated that her unavailability is the real reason behind her replacement. But, apparently, the news suggests something else. According to reports, she is leaving no stone unturned to be the face of ‘Captain Marvel’. She is still arguing with Marvel as she is not ready to be replaced. Brie posted a hard-core workout video in one of her latest Instagram posts and she seems to be in better shape than ever for her superhero role.

This post might be one of her ways to make a point to those who have doubted her abilities. Of course, none of the above claims has been commented on or verified. So, we will have to wait a while longer before coming to any sort of conclusion