Brie Larson Refuses To Be Replaced As Captain Marvel

Rumours have been suggesting that Marvel has been planning to recast Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Is it true? Keep reading to find out how Brie Larson is going strong.

Brie Larson is best known for playing Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her role in the MCU opened the path for a lot of female superheroes. As the next chapter of Marvel Studios’ experiment begins to take shape, a new report details Brie’s position.

Highlights —

Brie Larson going strong

Marvel Studio planning to replace Brie Larson

Marvel Studio planning to replace Brie Larson

Marvel Studio planning to replace Brie Larson

Larson has only played the ultra-strong Carol Danvers twice so far, and she was expected to appear in Marvel’s ‘Captain Marvel 2’ alongside Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. However, the studio appears to have changed its mind.

According to the Giant Freaking Robot report, the inclusion of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in the upcoming sequels is part of a much larger plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. But Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will not be around for much longer.

Video Credits: UpNext

According to an unnamed source, Marvel Studios intends to replace Brie Larson with both Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. However, it is unclear which of these two characters will inherit the title of Captain Marvel or whether both characters will work together to save the world as a team. According to the report, the decision has not yet been made because the studio is waiting to see how fans react to both characters.

Furthermore, it is important to note that this does not necessarily imply that Larson will be removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon; rather, she will eventually relinquish the title of Captain Marvel to Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, as per Marvel studio’s plan.

Related: Avengers Stars Will Only Do The Next Movie After Brie Larson’s MCU Exit

Brie Larson going strong

While there have been many controversies surrounding Brie Larson’s role as Captain Marvel in the MCU, it appears that Disney is not acting on reflexes. The studio confirmed a new release date and a new director for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ the same week Doomcock revealed that Marvel is recasting for Captain Marvel. ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will now be directed by Nia DaCosta and will be released on November 11, 2022.

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.



Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 pic.twitter.com/DiYzod2EBj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Brie Larson responded to the news by tweeting that all rumours about her departure were false. Brie Larson shared a fictitious screenshot of a text thread she had with the director of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ in which she confirmed her return and hinted at the role of Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani in the film.

Nia DaCosta then tweeted about what could have been another controversy surrounding ‘Captain Marvel’. “Tag me, you cowards”, she tweeted. However, it appears that the Marvel team was quick to explain to her the sensitivity of the situation, so she diluted her tweet with another tweet claiming that the previous tweet was a joke.

Marvel’s announcement and all of these tweets smacked the trolls in the face and confirmed that Brie Larson will not be leaving the Captain Marvel films anytime soon.

Are you looking forward to ‘Captain Marvel 2’ or do you wish Marvel would get rid of Brie Larson? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.