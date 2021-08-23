This seven-step morning routine is how Brie Larson begins her day.

Don’t we just love it when we get a little glimpse of our favourite celebrities’ personal life? Something beyond seeing them in the movies or interviews. Well, recently Brie Larson uploaded her morning routine on her YouTube channel. In the video, we could see her walking her fans to her seven-phase routine. And while she was recording the video for her fans, Brie didn’t shy away from making fun of her routine and we surely loved seeing this honest and goofy side of our Captain Marvel.

BRIE LARSON’S MORNING ROUTINE

Brie Larson took her fans to her Youtube channel to share her simple yet interesting morning routine, which involves seven phases. Let us walk you through her routine:

Phase 1: The video begins with Brie shushing her tone down as she says that Elijah, her boyfriend, is still asleep. Then she shares with her fans that she is feeling pretty good and relaxed on her own and not because of any caffeine. Moving on, she introduces us to phase 1, which is face cleansing. She says that she doesn’t really wash her face first thing in the morning as she has to wash it at least four times a day. Then she talks about the lotion she applies, which she actually loves and not just because she is the brand ambassador of the product.

Phase 2: After the quick phase 1, phase 2 involves something that we all love: tea time. And guess which tea does Brie prefer? It is matcha green tea. She says that she loves drinking coffee as well but this tea has been a little kind towards her stomach.

Brie Larson makes fun of her own ‘mind, body, spirit’ morning routine

Phase 3: This one introduces us to the mindful side of Brie, where she finds a way to connect with herself and her thoughts and practice gratitude through journaling.

Phase 4: This step is a blend of composure and mindfulness, which is spending time in her sauna. Brie tells us that she uses her time in the sauna to meditate, do breathing exercises, and stretches to calm her mind.

Phase 5: After getting all her sweat out, Brie jumps onto her shower, where she also washes her face.

Phase 6: Well, this is the step that tells us the real reason behind Brie’s well-toned body. In this step, we get a short sight of her workout routine. Brie says that when she doesn’t have her trainer guiding her, she usually just noodles around and indulges in exercises that support her left knee.

Phase 7: The last and final step of Brie’s morning routine is having breakfast, which consists of an omelette sandwich along with some vegan cheese.

Brie also tells us that now that she is not very busy with shootings, she can devote this many hours to her morning routine. Otherwise, when she is burdened with work, she only gets like 20 minutes for herself in the morning.

HOW DID FANS REACT TO BRIE’S MORNING ROUTINE?

All of Brie’s fans were in total awe of her morning routine. One of the fans even commented saying that now that she has posted a morning routine, she is officially a YouTuber.

What do you think of Brie’s morning routine? Is there any step you would want to inculcate in your life?