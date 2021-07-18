Brie Larson Hates Captain Marvel’s Dialogues The Most

Brie Larson has invited many controversies after she got the role of Captain Marvel. The only criticism to stand the test of time is her apparent dislike for Captain Marvel’s dialogues. Is her delivery truly so lacklustre?

Brie Larson has courted controversy ever since she was cast in the MCU. As the critique around her exploded, her detractors swarmed around her in online mobs. Numerous Reddit forums and online petitions have asked her to be removed from the role, and people have been disappointed with her performance. But is the hate justified? Is Brie a bad actress for the position of Carol Danvers?

Highlights —

‘Captain Marvel’ reception

Brie’s dialogue delivery

Could Brie be disillusioned with Carol already?

‘Captain Marvel’ Reception

‘Captain Marvel’ premiered to an onslaught of negative reviews on “Rotten Tomatoes”. The attack was so intense that the site changed its rules to deal with it. For Brie Larson, this was not a new thing. She was recognized as a vocal feminist, and people would go ahead and abuse and harass her at every point.

‘Captain Marvel’ did make her the main character of the internet obsession, though. For many men, the displacement of the original Captain Marvel with the newer Carol Danvers was already a red flag. This was moved further afield by the fact that Brie Larson was chosen.

Brie was a newcomer by every means. She had been an indie-darling before and an excellent actress, but she was not as popular as other choices. So, for many comic book fans, she became the person they wanted to abuse.

The movie didn’t help much. While Larson’s first foray into the Marvel universe was a financial success, it was also strange. Mainly Brie Larson’s dialogue delivery came into question.

The dialogue delivery

No one expected ‘Captain Marvel’ to be a critical success. While casting Brie might have made MCU seem more serious, Brie Larson’s MCU controversy became the talk of the town instead.

Captain Marvel dialogue delivery

The story gets convoluted. While ‘Captain Marvel’, like any other MCU film, isn’t perfect, it is a pleasant break from the very masculine energies in the universe. What put a damper in there was Brie Larson’s dialogue delivery. She seemed to hate her dialogues and delivered them with a flat tone, never optimizing or acting as she had done in her previous outings.

The folks at “Cheat Sheet” disagree; they say that the criticism was unwarranted. They point out that the controversy predated ‘Captain Marvel’s’ release and was indeed heaped on without understanding the story. In light of ‘Captain Marvel’ and the story, it tells it’s essential to note that Carol is in an abusive situation throughout the movie.

The throughline of abuse and trauma might explain Brie’s decision to play the role as she did. Fans, however, are correct in pointing out that it wasn’t all cut-and-dry. For example, Brie never does a convincing job of fitting into power in the movie. The story is lacklustre compared to blockbusters like ‘Black Panther‘ or ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’.

As some critics have pointed out before, the story and publicity were geared towards making a feminist statement. The movie never did have a core storyline worth returning to.

Is Brie bad?

Brie Larson is an excellent actress. And even though Brie Larson’s dialogue delivery in ‘Captain Marvel’ was criticized, few can question her dedication to the role of Carol Danvers. She has trained endlessly, built a home gym, and pushed a 5000-pound jeep in the run-up to the first movie.

Despite vocal criticism throughout her tenure in the MCU, Larson has kept a straight face and soldiered on. While it is essential to criticize her acting and the movie itself, other forces act in the fray. Larson is a creative powerhouse, and she has had a brilliant acting career outside the MCU. While many people within the MCU were relative nobodies when they started, Brie was an Oscar-winning actress with a good filmography behind her.

Sure, the film’s publicity geared too much towards politics, and there were moments that she could’ve improved on. But, dismissing her out of hand because of executive decisions at Disney seems more like a smear campaign than a critique.

When ‘Captain Marvel’ was released, amateur critics jumped on the wagon to make Brie Larson look bad. Looking almost half a decade back, it seems like a kneejerk reaction at best. Larson has moved from strength to strength after the MCU release and will continue to do so. And the Brie Larson MCU controversy certainly hasn’t put the brakes on the MCU profit juggernaut. So, whether people like her dialogue delivery or not, think she’s bored with the role or not, she’s here to stay.