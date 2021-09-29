Brie Larson Converted The Sets Of Captain Marvel 2 Into Her Private Disneyland

Brie Larson is currently in the middle of shooting for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ in England. For the film, enormous sets were raised. In a recent interview, she claimed that being on the sets of the film made her feel like she was in her own private Disneyland.

Since the release of her two Marvel superhero films, featuring her as the female superhero Captain Marvel, Brie Larson has been one of the busiest MCU A-listers for quite some time now. She first appeared in the 2019 film titled ‘Captain Marvel’ and later made an appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It was certain that this was a superhero that will stay for quite some time. The fans were right, as, in 2021, it was announced that Brie will reprise her role in the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’, which is slated to release sometime in 2022. The filming has officially started and Brie Larson seems extremely excited about the whole experience.

The film is currently being shot in England and major sets have been constructed for the shoot. In a recent interview she gave to SiriusXM, she talked about her experience of working on the ‘Captain Marvel 2’ sets. She said that she had been a major fan of Disneyland since her childhood years. For her, visiting the sets every day where she is the centre of attention for obvious reasons makes her feel like she is in her own personal Disneyland. When asked, why Disneyland, Brie replied that huge customized sets were being built that are super fun and bizarre. She’s also enough self-aware to note that it was all just for her. Hence, the statement that it felt like her own private Disneyland. Obviously, it is also about that Disney has taken over the Marvel Universe and the company has been long associated with Disneyland. Disney is known to not be a miser when it comes to its films. It was previously seen in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, and now the MCU.

Brie was earlier being noticed for starring in smaller indie films such as ‘Short Term 12’. She has said on many occasions that it was a shock for her to receive the opportunity to star in a major film like ‘Captain Marvel’. Now that she has her own private Disneyland, it’s nothing but a dream come true for an actor who started small.

In June 2021, she was also present during the inauguration of the ‘Avengers Campus’ inside Disneyland. The campus was ready a year ago but its opening was delayed due to the raging ongoing pandemic. Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Jon Favreau, and Zoe Saldana were among the Marvel stars present during the ceremony. Brie Larson also tweeted about the event, urging her fans to visit the campus, to watch their favourite Avengers perform live shows in there. It was clear from her enthusiasm that she does harbour a great love for Disneyland. Now that she is a part of the Disney (Marvel) universe, it surely is great for her.

Brie Larson will soon be seen in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ along with some new faces who will be joining the MCU for its fourth phase. With most of the original Avengers such as Captain American and Iron Man gone, it is speculated that Captain Marvel will now lead the pack of superheroes to protect the earth (and other worlds) from outside attacks.

For now, let’s see how her enthusiasm for ‘having her own Disneyland’ translates on screen. The film is all set to release on November 11, 2022.

