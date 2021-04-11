Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ six-year-long marriage was in danger … all due to Netflix’s steamy ‘Bridgerton’ series!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of Hollywood’s most famous “it”-couples. From starring in ‘That 70’s Show’ together to dating 14 years later and getting married, they’ve had quite a journey. They’ve known each other since 1998 … and their marriage was in grave danger recently, all because of ‘Bridgerton’.

Since its premiere in December last year, ‘Bridgerton’ has taken over the world. From Kim Kardashian to Drew Barrymore, celebrities have been obsessed with the Shonda Rhimes show! It beat ‘The Witcher‘ to become Netflix‘s most-streamed original series ever and inspired everything from memes to fashion trends.

The regency-era steamy period drama series is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s literary novels of the same name. Everyone has been watching ‘Bridgerton’ … Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis included, but the series almost created a rift in their relationship. Keep reading to discover what happened and why!

Starring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, ‘Bridgerton’ is a book-to-screen adaptation following the brewing drama in London’s high court. It is set against the competitive world of London’s ton during a season where debutantes are presented at court.

The Bridgertons are at the centre of the series, with the family’s oldest daughter Daphne (Dynevor) becoming the season’s most eligible bachelorette. In the show’s own words, she is “a diamond of the first water”. With help from the handsome rake aka the Duke of Hastings (Page), Daphne is initially sought by many men. Eventually, the friends-to-lovers arc falls in with a beautiful love story brewing between the lead actors.

Those who have watched the series are well-aware of its bold, steamy scenes, especially those from the fifth episode. Although the series has managed to film them quite tastefully, earning applause from fans and critics alike, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced a real problem with it.

Ashton Kutcher misunderstood Mila for watching ‘Bridgerton’

Like everyone who has subscribed to Netflix, Mila Kunis is obsessed with ‘Bridgerton’ and can’t stop watching it. She is usually a busy individual who is balancing her professional career and raising the couple’s children, but she can’t help but be invested in the show!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently appeared on “TODAY“, where they joked about why ‘Bridgerton’ was problematic for their marriage. She explained how she stayed awake past her usual bedtime because she couldn’t stop watching the show. Ashton even misunderstood his wife for watching pornography, because he woke up at the peak of the fifth episode!

“So, I’m on episode five for anyone who’s seen it, y’all are aware what happens in episode five“, Kunis began to explain. “Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, What’s happening in this show?” She added, “[Ashton’s] dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode, and this is a TMI — but he literally goes, ‘Are you watching a porno?'” she laughed, adding, “He was so confused!“

Mila Kunis cheated on Ashton Kutcher with ‘Bridgerton’!

Clearly, Mila Kunis can’t get enough of Daphne and Simon … and that’s a bit of a problem for Ashton Kutcher. In the same interview, the ‘No Strings Attached’ actor teased his wife for not sorting out her priorities. “You’re cheating on me with this show!” he said, laughing.

‘Bridgerton’ has become one of Netflix’s biggest successes today, which led the streaming service to order a second season. As per online sources and Netflix, the new season will follow the misadventures of Anthony Bridgerton, the Viscount. The story will be adapted from Quinn’s second novel in the series, ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’. Led by Jonathan Bailey (‘Crashing’) and Simone Ashley (‘Sex Education‘) the series will begin filming in spring.

Obviously, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are in this for the long haul … ‘Bridgerton’ isn’t leaving their lives any time soon! Hopefully, Kunis can persuade her husband to love the show just as much and she’ll have herself someone to obsess it over with! ‘Bridgerton’ continues to only become popular, so it won’t be a surprise to fans if the series extends into eight seasons … one for each book!

