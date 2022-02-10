Bridgerton Season 2: The New Cast Will Make You Forget Rege-Jean Page

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 is slated to release in March 2022. The fans were not happy to know that Rege-Jean Page would not reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings. Will that affect the overall impact of the series? Let’s find out.

‘Bridgerton’ debuted on Netflix in December 2020 and, for several weeks, it remained one of the most-watched dramas on the streaming platform. Set in the Regency Era in London, the series features some amazing characters and stories that transport you to the early 19th century. The series was met with positive reviews and ended after airing 8 episodes. One of the most interesting characters in the series was Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page. He played one of the most in-demand bachelors in London, but one who refuses to marry at all. The fans were not very happy to know that Rege won’t be appearing in the second season of the series.

Regé-Jean Page not returning to ‘Bridgerton’

‘Bridgerton 2’: New cast members

Towards the end of the first season, it was quite obvious that the second season will mostly be centred around Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. The first season was mostly focused on Daphne and the Duke. It was obvious that the story in the second season will mostly trace Viscount. But it was also expected that the Duke will somehow make an appearance in the second season. But now it has been confirmed that it won’t happen. Netflix has also confirmed the worst fears of the show’s fans.

Julie Andrews, who plays Lady Whistledown, wrote on the official ‘Bridgerton’ Instagram page, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family”. It also mentioned that Dynevor will play a role in the second season. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer—more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 cast

The information was conveyed in a unique way by Lady Whistledown, the author of a scandalous society newspaper. The letter was also shared by Shondaland.

Page also gave an interview to Variety where he talked about his exit from the series. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year”, Page said. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on. I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

The series producer further talked about the possibility of Page’s return to the show. She stated that she didn’t believe that such reactions would come in. She also added that while Page can come in for a few cameos here and there, he will not return full-fledged to the series. She said, “He’s an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn’t make any sense at all to me. What would he do? Is what I like to say”.

‘Bridgerton 2’: New cast members

However, on the brighter side, we have some new faces joining the cast. Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young will be seen playing crucial roles. On the other hand, it was confirmed that Simone Ashley will be leading the series. Her casting was announced last year.

While Page will be missed in the second season, the writers will give us enough meat to chew on. Also, some new cast members will make the second season worth watching. The second season of ‘Bridgerton’ is slated to release on March 25, 2022.

Tell us in the comments what you think about Page leaving the series. Also, tell us your expectations from the second season.

