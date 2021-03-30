Bridgerton Fans Are Feeling Jealous Of WandaVision’s Success

‘WandaVision’ has surpassed ‘Bridgerton’ in a huge way!

When the Shondaland-produced ‘Bridgerton’ was released on Christmas Day, it broke all records in terms of viewership. It continues to remain in Netflix’s Top 10. But, now, according to a recent report, Disney+’s hit show ‘WandaVision’ has scored a bigger audience than ‘Bridgerton’.

‘WandaVision’ revolves around two super-powered beings, Wanda (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who are in love with each other but must live undercover in the town of Westview. The show, with each of its episodes a tribute to a different era of American television, has become a critic and fan favourite from the get-go. A little unorthodox in its approach, ‘WandaVision’ has however warmed itself to all kinds of audiences for its innovative take on the two popular Marvel characters.

But the fact that ‘WandaVision’ surpassed ‘Bridgerton’ might not be happy news for diehard fans of the period romance!

The popularity of ‘WandaVision’

As per “Variety” that analysed exclusive data, ‘WandaVision’ was the most viewed show in January. This, without the show even releasing all of its episodes at one go, like ‘Bridgerton’. The hit series set in MCU garnered an indexed audience-size figure of 8,127 as compared to ‘Bridgerton’s 6,808. This means that ‘WandaVision’ was watched almost 81.3 times more than an average show across streaming platforms in January 2021.

Another way to look is this. Disney+ comes fourth in the most popular streaming platforms in terms of time spent, with only 3% share, while Netflix ranks first at 23%. What this means is that while ‘Bridgerton’ continues to hold the fort and stay strong in terms of viewership, being Netflix‘s biggest show, ‘WandaVision’ managed to rope in a significantly larger number of viewers overall only in one month.

The popularity of ‘WandaVision’ has reached such a peak that the Disney+ website has crashed several times because of it!

What this means for Marvel

While fans of ‘Bridgerton’ may bristle, the success of an offbeat, mind-bending and genre-bending show like ‘WandaVision’ means only future good and more amazing shows by Marvel in the future.

To start out, the show has hushed many naysayers who said that Marvel shows won’t match up to the cinematic wonders produced by Marvel Studios.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has said that the success of the show has come as a “burst of creative energy”.

The soon-to-release ‘Loki’ seems already promising, based on its look and trailer. Then there is the upcoming ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, an action-heavy show. Will these two shows also prove that Marvel can do wonders with TV shows as well? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned in for the latest updates on what goes on in the Marvel world!