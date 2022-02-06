Breaking Bad’s Ultra-Fans Who Turned Their Devotion For The Show Into A Lucrative Career

Get ready to get your mind blown! This is how ‘Breaking Bad’s’ fans paid their tribute to the show.

‘Breaking Bad’ – this one show has impacted our lives in several ways. The more closely we follow the show, the more we realise that it’s not just about a man suffering from cancer, making Meth for a living. Be it the intricacies involved in the character development or the intriguing storyline, each episode of the series kept us over the edge of our seats. It might have been years since the show ended, but the characters, Walter White and Jesse, still live with us. And now the story of the fans of the show creating Breaking Bad’s RV tour is something that we all should read about.

Vince Gilligan created and produced the American neo-western crime drama television series ‘Breaking Bad’. It is set and filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and tells the narrative of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a low-paid, overqualified, and depressed high school chemistry teacher who is dealing with a stage-three lung cancer diagnosis.

Video Credits: Looper

While navigating the dangers of the criminal underground, Walter commits to a life of crime, working with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to produce and distribute crystal meth to guarantee his family’s financial future before he dies.

Fans create ‘Breaking Bad’ RV tour

Over the years, the New Mexico film industry has brought in millions of dollars in direct and additional production spending. However, it has also helped in the creation of a tourism speciality that has resulted in profitable jobs for New Mexican entrepreneurs.

If you walk on the streets of Albuquerque, there is no chance that you will not come across an RV. The only difference here is that instead of Walter White or Jesse, you will find ‘Breaking Bad’ superfans inside those RVs.

Now, we are telling you the story of Frank and Jackie Sandoval, who changed their career paths after they were laid off from their corporate jobs. “If Breaking Bad did not exist, or Better Call Saul, or El Camino now, I mean, we would not be in business. We owe everything to the film industry”, they said. “A friend from Florida said, ‘Well, you guys should start a breaking bad tour, but you oughta do it in a breaking bad RV.”

Frank said, “Boy, did we have a hard time bringing it back. The fuel pump in the rear was put on backwards, so as the mechanical pump was pulling gas, the one in the back was trying to send it back into the gas tank”.

The ‘Breaking Bad’ RV tour launched during the 2015 Albuquerque Comic-Con, allowing die-hard fans the chance to explore historic filming locations from the seats of a tricked-out “Crystal Ship” after thousands of dollars in repairs and restorations.

Video Credits: KRQE

“We just started doing the tour business full-time, and it’s been great ever since, I’m shocked it’s still going. It’s getting busier”, Jackie said.

Since opening their little business, Frank and Jackie have welcomed thousands of fans from across the country and around the world, indicating ‘Breaking Bad’s’ global popularity. And it is only because of this popularity that they could turn their passion into a lucrative career.

You know what to do if you are ever in New Mexico? Take a tour on that Breaking Bad RV.

