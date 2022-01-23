Bradley Cooper Reveals Filming Full Frontal Scene In Nightmare Alley “Was Pretty Heavy”

Bradley Cooper bares his heart on filming the full, frontal nude scene in ‘Nightmare Alley’, for the first time.

Bradley Cooper made himself completely naked emotionally and soulfully only for the director of ‘Nightmare Alley’.

Highlights —

Bradley Cooper bare-it-all scene is the new talking point

Bradley Cooper not the only A-lister in this season’s full, frontal nude scene affair

Bradley Cooper bare-it-all scene is the new talking point

Bradley Cooper at 47 has finally done it! He has bared it all and shot a full, frontal nude scene in ‘Nightmare Alley’, only to the surprise of many Hollywood A-listers. It was a tough call for him to give a nod to the fully nude scene. However, he gave his yes, because the scene is completely aligned to the story and there’s nothing unreasonable about it.

‘A Star is Born’ actor told Kim Masters on KCRW’s ‘The Business’ that he was all nude for 6 hours in front of the camera and crew and moreover, it was Toni Collette’s first day:

“It was just like, ‘Whoa'”.

Bradley Cooper on being fully nude in front of the camera and actors who have done it before!

In the movie, directed by Guillermo del Toro, Bradley Cooper plays Stanton Carlisle, a loner who is highly ambitious. The charismatic man learns about psychiatry while inside a travelling carnival to Manhattan masquerading as a mentalist. Things got weird when he gets tangled in a net involving a love interest, a psychiatrist, and one of her wealthy patients.

Related: Vicious Lady Gaga Hell Bent To Ruin Bradley Cooper’s New Film

The host soon came to the question on nude scenes, which is the hottest topic on social media. Bradley admitted he had become supremely close to the director. They were talking every day about the content and doing the scenes in a realistic way. To achieve this kind of chemistry, Cooper said that one has to bare himself naked emotionally and soulfully. Well, for fans, Cooper has also made himself naked physically. And since the news of his filming nude scene has surfaced, fans are not keeping calm.

Bradley Cooper not the only A-lister in this season’s full, frontal nude scene affair

According to Cooper though the scene involves Stanton Carlisle indulging in a sexual act with Toni Collette’s character in a bathtub. For him, doing this completely nude and showing his frontals to the camera was a huge deal for he had never done such a thing.

Cooper expressed his thoughts for the first time since the shoot,

“I can still remember that day just to be naked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day. It was just like, ‘Whoa’. It was pretty heavy”.

Though it was a courageous task for Cooper, the full, frontal nude scenes are becoming close to an everyday affair on the big-screen lately. High profile faces like Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Simon Rex in Sean Baker’s ‘Red Rocket’ are two actors who have bared it all in front of the camera and may give tough competition to Cooper’s act in ‘Nightmare Alley’.

Let us know if you are excited to watch Cooper in the full, frontal nude scene in the comments box below.