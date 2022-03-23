Brad Pitt And Robert De Niro Set To Unite In Departed Sequel

Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime thriller ‘The Departed’ ended on an exciting note. Actor Mark Wahlberg tried his best to get the cameras rolling on a sequel but failed.

‘The Departed’, released in 2006, is widely regarded as one of Martin Scorsese’s best films. The crime thriller was a critical and commercial success. The film, which was inspired by ‘Infernal Affairs,’ developed a cult following over time. Most of the film’s main characters die by the end. But there has always been talking of a sequel. It also got reported that there were script discussions. However, nothing tangible came of it. On the other hand, Mark Wahlberg was very interested in making a sequel to the film. According to him, he was eyeing Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro for the sequel.

Mark Wahlberg played a foul-mouthed cop in ‘The Departed’ in 2006 and ended up earning an Oscar Nomination for the best supporting role. He recently revealed that he had pitched Warner Bros, the backers of the original film, with a story idea. However, as we all know now, things didn’t materialise as he had hoped.

The ‘Ted’ actor was speaking with KFC Radio about his visit to the Warner Bros. studio in the hopes of pitching the film. At the studio, he met screenwriter Bill Monahan, with whom he discussed the sequel. The pitch, however, did not go well, and the studio executives were not amused. Mark stated that Bill didn’t have anything fleshed out enough to make a successful pitch. Bill, on the other hand, didn’t have a synopsis ready. However, the film’s focus was always going to be on Mark Wahlberg’s character.

‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro

Even when pressed on the subject, Mark did not reveal much else about the pitch. He suggested that the story would centre on his character and that Brad Pitt and Robert De Nero could have co-starred in the film.

Bill later admitted that the pitch’s failure was due to the lack of a proper synopsis, as a studio as large as Warner Bros. would not accept half-cooked pitches.

There was one more stumbling block in getting the film made.

Martin Scorsese directed ‘The Departed’, which is a major reason for the film’s success. Martin has never directed a sequel to any of his previous films. As a result, getting Marty to direct the film would have been nearly impossible, and the project’s outcome would almost certainly have suffered as a result.

Mark Wahlberg also added that he did not think ‘The Departed’ was ever going to have a sequel. We at DKODING believe that ‘The Departed’ is a classic that should remain untouched. The story ended with the first part, and we must let it shine in all its glory.

