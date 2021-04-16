Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds: 5 Iconic Moments They Both Shared

Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds recently said, “I am just a diaper-changing facility”. Does this mean things are soggy between the two?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently Hollywood’s most beloved couple. We love to watch them troll each other endlessly on social media and support each other at every step of their lives. If you are a Blake and Ryan fan, you have ‘Green Lantern’ to thank for their relationship. The couple met in 2010 while filming the movie but didn’t begin dating until 2011. And though they like to keep their personal life quite private, we have still managed to gather a fair amount about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ love story. From their first date to the birth of their third daughter, here’s a quick peek into Blake and Ryan’s timeline of the relationship.

Five cutest moments of the ‘Green Lantern’ couple, Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds, that will surely melt your heart.

Comic-Con debut: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first appearance together at San Diego’s Comic-con on July 24, 2010. But it was not until October 2011 that they made their relationship official.

September 9, 2012: After spending Thanksgiving in Utah, Christmas in Vancouver, celebrating birthdays together, going on dates, and more, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds secretly wed in South Carolina.

The year 2014: Blake and Ryan made their first Red Carpet Debut as a married couple, announced their first pregnancy, and welcomed their first daughter. Another pregnancy: In the years 2016 and 2019, the couple welcomed two more daughters. And as of now, the couple is doing great which can be clearly deduced from their comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

Continue scrolling to read about the iconic moments of DC’s most loved on-screen and off-screen couple.

There is something magical about Ryan and Blake’s relationship. From their sense of humour to the way they look at each other, they truly give out #couplegoals. Plus, they are both talented and never shy away from letting others know that they are head-over-heels for each other. Here is a compilation of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ cutest moments together.

At the Met Gala, 2014

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most picturesque couples to walk the Met Gala Red Carpet in New York City in 2014. The way Ryan looked at Blake was extremely awwdorable.

Lively refers to Reynolds as her ‘everything’

Isn’t that cute? Blake Lively is madly in love with her hubby Ryan Reynolds and isn’t afraid to show it. In an interview with Marie Claire, she said that the best part of their relationship is when they talk and hang out.

“He’s my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing.”

Reynolds’ Instagram post for Lively’s birthday

They say that couples that laugh together last. On Blake Lively’s 30th birthday, Ryan Reynolds uploaded an IG post wishing his wife a great one while cropping her face. Looking at their comments on each other’s IG posts, their relationship seems similar to Tom and Jerry’s – cute, fun, and loving!

Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech

When Ryan received his star, he had some really sweet things to say about his wife. “I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me … you make everything better, absolutely everything in my life. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun-uncle potential“, he said. We can’t help but smile at these oh-so-cute love-birds!

The sound of change concert in London

This marked Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s first appearance as a married couple. They were glued to each other at the live concert event in London. The couple held hands as if it were the most natural thing to do and as if they’re telling the world that they have given their hearts to each other forever. If that isn’t romantic, we don’t know what is!

Despite their public relationship, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to keep it low-key. And tbh, we love it! They have excelled at keeping the essence of their relationship out of circulation by leaving no room for people to pass judgment and give unsolicited advice on how things should be between the two.

What are your thoughts? Are there any more cute Ryan-Blake moments that we may have missed? Shoot them in the comments.