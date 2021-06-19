Black Widow’s New Footage Reveals The Long-Hidden Secrets About Natasha!

‘Black Widow’s’ new trailer gives the fans a look into what Natasha’s character will look like. Keep reading to find out.

‘Black Widow’ is an upcoming superhero film based on Marvel Comics that will serve as the 24th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson stars in the film, which is directed by Cate Shortland, and also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Highlights —

‘Black Widow’: New trailer

A look into Natasha’s character

Black Widow New trailer

‘Black Widow’: New trailer

Ahead of its July premiere, Marvel Studios has released a special look for ‘Black Widow’ focusing on Natasha’s years-long journey to the events of the highly anticipated prequel. The one-minute preview also prioritises family, promising fans that they will learn everything they need to know about the hero’s past.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

Related: Black Widow Promises To Be Scarlett Johansson’s Most Action-packed Movie

The film, which will be released in theatres and on Disney+ on July 9th, is set to give the now-deceased hero more depth by delving into her origin story and taking place between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. As the premiere date approaches, the studio is releasing more and more ‘Black Widow’ marketing material in order to build anticipation for the film.

A look into Natasha’s character

‘Black Widow’ will focus on Romanoff confronting the issues in her past that she has avoided since becoming an Avenger. It also introduces a new threat in the form of Taskmaster, a villain who specialises in analysing and mimicking his opponents’ fighting styles in order to use their own abilities against them.

Video Credits: EVOLUTION TV

Titled Playmaker, Scarlett Johansson aka Natasha Romanoff narrates her character’s past which is accompanied by new, action-packed footage. Snippets of her appearances in other MCU films are also juxtaposed against Natasha’s interactions with her Russian family, which includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

It gives Natasha’s fake family a lot more time, all of whom are deadly in their own right. Natasha appears to resent them for turning her into a killer, so there appears to be some bitter blood between them. Her sister Yelena, on the other hand, appears to have maintained contact with her provisional sibling. New footage also shows more of the epic, free-falling fight in the sky, which appears to be unlike any other sequence seen in Marvel films.

How excited are you to see ‘Black Widow’ on screens? Let us know in the comments down below.