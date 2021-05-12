Black Panther Is Already Winning But DC and Superman Are Clueless

Well, well it looks like Black Panther can easily defeat Superman.

We are sure now that Black Panther can take over Superman. If a situation occurs in the future, Marvel has shown that with some advanced technology and also resources, Black Panther, without any doubt, can defeat Superman. So how is Black Panther planning to win over Superman? Let’s find out.

So we all know that Superman gets all his powers from the Sunlight, and coincidentally T’challa has created a device that can block sunlight if needed. Just imagine how hard it would be for someone like Superman, who literally looks up to the sun for his powers. But not just this device, Black Panther also has several other weapons that can not only defeat Kal-El but also shatter the Phoenix Force.

Will the Black Panther saga continue without Chadwick Boseman?

The demise of Chadwick Boseman has literally left us all feeling sad and shocked. Many speculations were made in the market about ‘Black Panther 2’, and whether or not Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios will release the movie. Well, it looks like Marvel has decided to honour Chadwick with the release of ‘Black Panther 2’, as it is rightly said that “The show must go on”. Nate Moore, one of the producers, told “Vanity Fair”, about whether the veteran actor Chadwick will make an appearance in the movie. To which he replied, “No. I can say. That is not going to happen. I would be honest if it was. Chad’s passing is a whole life thing, and I loved the guy as much as the character. I think we have to be very careful and thoughtful about when he appears because he meant so much to a lot of people as much as he meant to us. But yeah, we wouldn’t use that as a ‘Come next week; maybe you’ll see Panther!’ We wouldn’t, and he’s not”.

What do we know about ‘Black Panther 2’s’ plot?

As usual, Marvel Studios has not revealed a thing about what might unfold in ‘Black Panther 2’. What we know is that the filming will soon begin in Atlanta and Nate Moore, Lupita Nyong’o, Ryan Coogler, and other crew members are trying their best to work through the permanent absence of Chadwick Boseman.

Do you think Black Panther can defeat Superman? Let us know your views in the comments below.