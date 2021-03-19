Black-ish Season 8: Read On For Release Date Update And More

Are you looking for the latest official updates on ‘Black-ish‘ Season 8, after the renewal announcement? Well, scroll down to know what’s going on with the series’ upcoming season.

‘Black-ish’ raised topics such as racism, sexuality, and various other social issues ever since it premiered in 2014 but faced problems while releasing season 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic. After lots of efforts, it was able to premiere in October 2020.

The seventh season of the eye-opening sitcom, ‘Black-ish’, was not able to finish filming before the show aired its first episode. But the creators didn’t stop the release of these episodes as they were election specials, focusing on the 2020 presidential election.

Since the filming of ‘Black-ish’ wasn’t entirely finished, the second episode was partly animated, bringing the characters to life in a cartoon form. This way, ‘Black-ish’ Season 7 could carry on as usual, despite the interruption in the shooting. Now fans want to know if the series will continue in the next season.

‘Black-ish’ Season 7 is currently airing on ABC, but fans want to know the fate of the next instalment. Even the release date for the 13th episode of the current season has not been confirmed yet. It seems like ‘Black-ish’ could be taking another hiatus.

Black-ish Season 8

But the good news is that the ABC network decided the fate of the sitcom last year. ‘Black-ish’ will return for an eighth season very soon.

Though episode 13 of season 7 hangs in doubt, the release date of ‘Black-ish’ Season 8 had been confirmed to be premiering on Wednesday, August 18.

This means that there won’t be too much of a gap between the current and the forthcoming series. ‘Black-ish’ followed suit with other shows on the network, as ABC gave the green light for numerous shows at the same time.

Other ABC comedies like ‘American Housewife’, ‘Mixed-Ish’ was granted a series five and season two respectively. ‘The Connors’ is renewed for a third season and ‘The Goldberts’ was given the green signal for an eighth.

Drama genre like ‘A Million Little Things’ and ‘The Rookie’ have both been greenlit for season three. The big renewal gala took place early last year when the pandemic was still establishing its roots.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made a statement at that time saying that at a time when we are physically apart, shared experiences matter more than ever. She mentioned that these shows will build on the strategy that has made us no. 1 this season. Shows like these will help in bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics.

Let us know if you agree with Karey Burke and are excited for ‘Black-ish’ Season 8. Post your views in the comments box below.