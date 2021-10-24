This Bizarre Sean Connery advice inspired Daniel Craig to play James Bond

Daniel Craig has always praised Sean Connery, a Scottish actor, for keeping the James Bond character alive in the minds of the public for so long. Now he has spoken about this advice that inspired him to play the role. Keep reading to find out.

Sean Connery, best known as the original James Bond on the big screen, had a nearly five-decade-long career as an actor. Many people were taken aback by the news of his death, and celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the legendary actor in their own unique ways. From James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to current Bond actor Daniel Craig, everyone believes that Connery is responsible for the success of the James Bond character.

Sean Connery was the first actor to immortalise James Bond on the big screen in 1962 with ‘Dr. No’. Several Bond actors, including the most recent 007 star Daniel Craig, have drawn inspiration from the Scottish actor. Craig mentioned some fascinating suit advice he followed while discussing ‘No Time To Die’, that Connery was initially given in the 1960s.

Throughout his 15 years as Bond, Craig has been asked about his favourite suit. He replied: “Connery knew how to wear a suit … A director told Connery to wear a suit home and sleep in it, and then come [back to set] and wear it. And I think that’s how you should wear a suit.” (Via GQ)

This story originated on the set of ‘Dr.No’, the first Bond film, which was released in 1962. Before assigning Connery a task, director Terence Young took him to a Savile Row tailor to get his first James Bond suit. Barbara Broccoli, the director of Bond, recalled: “He said to Sean: ‘All right, now it fits like the glove. And I want you to go home, and I want you to sleep in it. And I want it to become your skin.'” When watching the first few James Bond films from the 1960s, it is clear how at ease Connery is in the suits he was wearing.

CRAIG APPEARS TO HAVE TAKEN THE ADVICE TO HEART

Craig appears to have taken this advice to heart, and he appears to have considered his suits implicitly while playing Bond. He went on: “We worked really hard with [the fashion brand] Tom Ford, they’ve been so cooperative. They allowed us to mess around with them … we produced some amazing suits.”

Daniel Craig's favorite James Bond stunt was from Casino Royale 👀 https://t.co/Ewbyl99rZY pic.twitter.com/qhMed3pZfl — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 8, 2021

Because Connery died on October 31, 2020, he never got to see Craig’s final Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’. After a brief illness, the actor died at his home in the Bahamas, surrounded by his family.

Although the original Bond actor was unable to sign off on Craig’s final journey, another former 007 actor was more than happy to do so. George Lazenby, who played Bond in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ in 1969, was eager to share his thoughts on the new film.