Big Bang Theory: High School Jim Parsons Will Be Embarrassed By Sheldon Cooper

Bazinga! You may be surprised to know this, but unlike Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parsons was voted the friendliest in high school.

We all love Sheldon Cooper from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’. There is no reason why anyone would feel otherwise. While he did not have the best friendship skills, he sure did know how to charm everyone with his gifted intellect and his wittiness that made fans laugh out loud throughout the seasons.

Whether it was Jim Parsons as adult Sheldon on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ or the narrator on ‘Young Sheldon’, there is every reason to discuss his success and how he, and the rest of the cast, made television sitcoms worth watching again. It takes great acting skills and sometimes personal experience that allows an actor to give his best performance on screen. Even though Sheldon Cooper enjoyed science over human interaction, Jim Parsons loved the arts. So, what made Jim Parsons the friendliest in high school? Read on to know.

The fictional character, Sheldon Cooper, from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’, has certainly won millions of hearts and a bunch of prestigious awards to make it worth talking about even after the end of its parent show. As the prequel series continues to run its fourth season, there is so much to explore and learn about young Sheldon.

Unlike Sheldon Cooper, Jim was voted the friendliest in high school

Sheldon Cooper in high school, as shown in ‘Young Sheldon’, was intellectually, and naturally, academically ahead of all his peers. His competitive spirit and utmost passion for physics allowed him to be classified as a typical nerd but also led him to make one to no friends at all. While at the beginning of the show the audience witnessed Tam and Sheldon’s friendship grow into something sweet, the two eventually grew apart.

Sheldon and Dr Sturgis were an odd pair. Even though the huge age gap should’ve been reason enough for their friendship to end, their similar interests helped them get along very well. As seasons go by, the audience witnesses a whole lot of character development especially when it comes to Sheldon understanding how to bond better with people, particularly his siblings. Nonetheless, as fans of the parent show would know, Sheldon does pretty decent with making friends as an adult; far better than Sheldon Cooper in high school.

Unlike his character in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Jim Parsons wouldn’t call himself as much of a geek as Sheldon Cooper was. As a matter of fact, science wasn’t particularly his forte either. However, acting surely came to be known as “his thing”. Regardless of what role he played, he was regarded as one of the funniest of the whole lot.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Parsons’ mother and sister share their best memories of JP from when he was in school. “Jim was a very adventurous little boy … loved to make-believe, very friendly, loved to play …” expressed his mother Judy Parsons. Adding to that, his teacher from junior and senior year in high school shared that he was one of the funniest persons they had ever known. “He was one of those people that when he’s on stage, he lights up the entire stage. He’s very effervescent”, one of them exclaimed.

According to a source, from an early age, Parsons’ identified himself as kind and friendly, and apparently even graduated with a diploma of being the most friendly classmate. As mentioned by his school friends, Jim was a quiet and introverted kid.

Jim Parsons was clearly cut out for acting

Not many might know that Jim Parsons caught an acting bug when he was just about six years old. It was his first theatrical performance in school that inspired him to turn his side hobby into a passion and, eventually, a profession. After graduating from high school, Parsons enrolled in the University of Houston, where he truly outshone himself with theatrical performances in 17 plays.

While Jim Parsons might have gathered most of his fan-following from his hit role as Sheldon Cooper on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, the actor began to find fame through ‘Off-Broadway’ productions and several television appearances following that. As most struggling stories go, Jim Parsons has claimed that he auditioned from 15 to 30 pilots but the shows struggled to find a television network willing to buy it on several occasions before he was cast. Furthermore, the ‘TBBT’ lead actor, in a panel for ‘Call me Kat’, confessed that he auditioned for the hit American mockumentary series ‘The Office’ but failed to get the role.

Do you believe that Jim Parsons was the friendliest in high school? What do you think about him auditioning for ‘The Office’? Do you think Sheldon Cooper knew how to make friends as an adult? Let us know in the comment section below.