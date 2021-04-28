Best Avengers Movie: Infinity War Overpowers Endgame Hands Down

‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ are both crucial to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but which one is a better movie?

We already know which is the more successful movie between ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Not only is ‘Endgame’ regarded highly for taking risks but it was the biggest box office hit in history … before ‘Avatar’ took the crown once again. Endgame’s opening weekend itself surprised the world by earning $357 million at the box office.

It all began with ‘Iron Man‘ in 2008 which launched the epic MCU, giving birth to ‘Infinity War‘ and eventually ‘Endgame‘. The glorious, decade-long adventure culminated with the latter in 2019, dominating the box office and receiving widespread critical acclaim. It was an unforgettable film for Marvel fans who followed the series of films since the beginning.

Reasons ‘Infinity War’ is the best Avengers movie and not ‘Endgame’

Although they’re both pretty crucial to the MCU, fans have often concluded that ‘Infinity War’ is the better movie. Keep reading to find out why!

‘Infinity War’ had a better plot

And a better villain. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ had a fast-paced plot and one of the greatest villains in the MCU. The twists and turns left fans on the edge of their seats and the superheroes had epic entrances. The humour was spot on and its action-driven storytelling led to a series of battles, the greatest being in Wakanda.

‘Endgame’, on the other hand, had a bigger responsibility, for tying up loose ends after a decade-long saga is not easy. It was an experience of a lifetime, watching Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, and The Hulk develop into superior versions of themselves. The character development is simply unforgettable, but it slowed down very often.

‘Infinity War’ has plenty of feel-good emotional moments

‘Endgame’, with its heartbreaking character deaths, is impeccably hard to watch, but ‘Infinity War’, with its tight pace and a clear goal, is easier on the eyes. With Thanos sending his battalion to conquer Earth, Marvel fans saw the mightiest heroes pair up and embark on various journeys in both films, but ‘Infinity War’ made fans smile a lot more.

Video Credits: HypnosMirror

From the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ and their hilarious interactions with Thor to Rocket and Groot’s father-and-son relationship, there were plenty! Star-Lord and Gamora’s declaration of love, Iron Man and Spider-Man’s relationship as well as Wanda and Vision’s story had their start in ‘Infinity War’.

‘Infinity War’ has multiple battles!

‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ have the greatest MCU battle scenes ever, but the former is a winner. From Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, and The Hulk fighting Thanos’ troops in New York City to Steve Rogers, Wanda, Vision, and Natasha Romanoff’s action scenes, there was so much to love! The final battle in Wakanda, albeit devastating, saw the Avengers in action and in slow-mo, united against their common enemy. The break-neck speed ensured fans had their eyes glued to the screen, and the adrenaline was at an all-time high.

‘Infinity War’ gave fans hope, even after that ending

The inevitable happened, Thanos snapped his fingers to activate the Infinity gauntlet and restored his version of balance to the universe. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ending with fan-favourite characters such as Wanda Maximoff, Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, T’Challa, Star-Lord turning to dust.

Half of all life in the universe turned to dust in a second, and the Avengers were defeated as ever. Steve Rogers was seen grieving his friends, Tony Stark was powerless but there was one incident bringing fans hope. There would be another movie, and Doctor Strange had made a revelation. The Avengers would win the battle only once, and that day was yet to come! ‘Endgame’ only proved this to be true.

‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’: Neither ever had a dull moment

‘Infinity War’ had all but one objective: find the Infinity stones and put an end to Thanos. ‘Endgame’ dealt with the repercussions of the blip after the villain snapped his fingers, and was extremely emotional. The former was more speedy in terms of delivering action, but ‘Endgame’ was a slow burn conclusion to the saga as a whole. It featured true friendship and camaraderie between the Avengers and unified them as a whole.

Video Credits: Eric Carter

There were no petty arguments and each superhero was prepared to give up their lives to reverse the blip. There was humour, action, battles, character developments and the experience of a lifetime offered with both movies. While ‘Infinity War’ was a rollercoaster ride, ‘Endgame’ was an emotional one, a thrilling conclusion demanding cheers and applause. They’re important in their own ways, but ‘Infinity War’ is easier to experience compared to its three-hour sequel.

‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, which movie do you prefer in the MCU? Tell us in the comments!