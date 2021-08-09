Benedict Cumberbatch Is Trying His Hardest Not To Spoil Doctor Strange 2

While giving interviews for his latest movie, the ‘Doctor Strange’ actor Benedict Cumberbatch chose to hide his face! Let’s see if Cumberbatch disclosed any ‘Doctor Strange 2’ spoilers.

‘Doctor Strange 2‘ is easily one of the most anticipated MCU Phase 4 movies. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ will be Benedict Cumberbatch’s first appearance as the titular character since ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. The movie will be the sequel to the 2016 ‘Doctor Strange‘ and the twenty-eighth movie of the MCU. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures Studios, the sequel was announced in 2019 but faced a few delays. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was scheduled to release on 7th May this year. But due to the coronavirus, the release date got shifted to 25th March next year. It also went through a series of changes in directors, from Scott Derrickson to Sam Raimi. But finally, Michael Waldron (Head Writer of ‘Loki‘) took charge.

Benedict Cumberbatch teases ‘Doctor Strange 2’ spoilers

In March, Benedict Cumberbatch was part of a virtual Zoom panel with The Concordia Forum for his movie ‘The Mauritanian’. At that time, Cumberbatch was busy filming for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Cast members, such as Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), confirmed shooting for the highly awaited movie.

Benedict Cumberbatch teases ‘Doctor Strange 2’ spoilers

‘The Mauritanian’ stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, and Shailene Woodley. During the Concordia Forum panel, the actor appeared twice to answer questions about ‘The Mauritanian’. Both times, Cumberbatch kept his phone towards the roof. He explained the reason why he could not show his face.

“By the way, you are looking at the ceiling because I cannot show you my face because I am filming ‘Doctor Strange’ and it is all embargoed or whatever. Anyway, just to explain why you are looking at a very attractive ceiling”.

The reason behind Cumberbatch not showing his face could be that his character Doctor Strange is getting a completely new Costume. It can be expected to some extent because Marvel Studios tends to enhance them with each film. It could also be possible that he had prosthetics on for filming a fight scene. So, he did not want to disclose anything that could spoil the movie.

Fans speculate on why Cumberbatch hid his face

Some fans on Reddit believe that Cumberbatch has grown out his facial hair for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. The actor chose before not to grow a goatee. Instead, he used glued-on prostheses. While others believe that Doctor Strange is possessed in the same way as the assistants of Dormammu were in the 2016 film. Hence, his appearance may be a little different.

Some also believe that Doctor Strange will now have more grey hair, similar to his appearance in the comics. Doctor Strange did have grey hair in ‘Infinity War’, but not to the extent the character has in the comic books.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ has a new cast member

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is anticipated to provide Marvel fans with a more intense multiverse experience. It follows the after events of the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’. It may also prepare us for the idea of Marvel resurrecting a few long-dead characters.

Following the dramatic events of ‘WandaVision’, it got reported that Elizabeth Olsen would be reprising her role of Wanda Maximoff, aka, Scarlet Witch in ‘Doctor Strange 2’.

Olsen revealed on the Awards Chatter Podcast that she received the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ story two weeks before the shooting of ‘WandaVision’ finished. “I found out in, like, August, and then I wrapped ‘WandaVision‘ on a Wednesday and went to England [on] Friday”, said Olsen. But it is still not clear if the Scarlet Witch will help Doctor Strange or would be the one to cause problems.

Kevin Feige has also revealed that there will be a connection between the ‘Loki’ series and ‘Doctor Strange 2’. It is a new form of storytelling that they are getting to play with and explore.

Other cast members expected to be a part of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ include Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, and Tilda Swinton as Ancient One.