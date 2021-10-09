Why Benedict Cumberbatch is the truest MCU ally of Scarlett Johansson

With the whole Scarlett Johansson and Disney lawsuit and mudslinging, Benedict Cumberbatch opened up to “The Hollywood Reporter” about the entire issue. While he agreed that the pandemic had changed a lot of things, he also pushed for finding some viable solutions to the complex situation.

Scarlett Johansson’s infamous Disney lawsuit refuses to settle down. It has gotten so intense that it has threatened to drag other MCU actors in the mud. Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett’s friend and colleague in the MCU, has jumped into the debate. However, he is friends with Scarlett, and an honest employee of Disney, hence he didn’t take any clear side. But he did silently lend his support to Scarlett. He did a profile recently with the Hollywood Reporter where he said that it’s really sad what has been going on between the lawyers. He implied that this isn’t the way things should have gone down. He also said that putting it in the global pandemic context, was really a mess.

Highlights —

Benedict says the Disney-Scarlett lawsuit is a mess

Benedict Cumberbatch spoke about Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit with Disney

Unless you have been living under a rock, or you don’t care about what happens in the notorious alleys of Hollywood, you must know by now what the entire fuss is all about. We can safely say that ultimately the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic is really the cause behind this mess, along with the international film industry. OTTs started reigning as the film theatres across the globe shut down.

Scarlett finally got her solo ‘Black Widow’ movie greenlit by Disney. A contract was drawn, which said that film will have a wide theatrical release. Scarlett was happy about the development, quite naturally. A big theatrical success also promised a fat bonus. Cometh 2020, and the world goes into lockdown and OTTs begin their world domination. Disney also comes ahead with Disney+ to stay in the game. Everything was going great until the release date of ‘Black Widow’ came knocking on the door.

Why Benedict Cumberbatch is the truest MCU ally of Scarlett Johansson

BENEDICT SAYS THE DISNEY-SCARLETT LAWSUIT IS A MESS

Now, the real trouble is that most Hollywood biggies, especially the MCU actors are into a contract with the company. Some chunk of film’s worldwide theatrical collection goes to the actors. Now, the OTTs are not known to disclose their earnings or their ratings or the viewership for that matter. The opaqueness means no one knows how much the film actually makes. Hence, the success ‘Black Widow’ earned on Disney+ remains vague. So, this led Scarlett to sue Disney+ saying the latter didn’t honour their contract and hence, her bonus was taken away from her.

Related: Benedict Cumberbatch Is Trying His Hardest Not To Spoil Doctor Strange 2

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH SPOKE ABOUT SCARLETT JOHANSSON’S LAWSUIT WITH DISNEY

Cumberbatch had a sensible take on the issue. He said that most artists were trying to understand these new avenues of revenue generations for the artists. He added that the artists contribute to the billions of dollars industry that is Marvel. Thus, everything should be clear and contracture. He further added that it was a complex paradigm, the bonuses from the film’s box office returns. He also mentioned the ‘historic’ nature of the lawsuit. He said that no one saw this coming as there should have been a mutual understanding. It was also one of the first MCU films to have a release in the pandemic and it got stalled for months.

Scarlett’s lawsuit was a blunt step but Disney did not take it lying down. They released a statement alleging that Scarlett had made close to $20 million from the film. They also said that Scarlett was disregarding the global dreaded impact of the pandemic. Where the real mudslinging began was some women advocacy groups came forward and blamed Disney for pulling off a ‘gendered attack’ on Scarlett. They criticized Disney for calling Johansson selfish or insensitive for just demanding what her contract said.

With Benedict Cumberbatch speaking out on the issue, it has become bigger than ever. As the film industry is looking at a whole new world of online releases and theatrical releases simultaneously, it might take time to get used to it. In this way, Benedict is perhaps right when he said that this was a complex matter and it must be dealt with sensitivity.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about the whole mess over at the MCU and whether it will impact Scarlett’s position among the Marvel superheroes? Also, tell us if you think that the traditional way of consuming cinema is seeing a radical shift post-pandemic?