Benedict Cumberbatch Set To Breakup With MCU After Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Will we not see Doctor Strange in MCU any more? Is Doctor Strange finally leaving us?

Benedict Cumberbatch has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his appearance as ‘Doctor Strange’ in MCU. To think that there might be no Doctor Strange in future Marvel productions is enough to make us all feel disappointed. Well, as we are nearing the release of ‘Doctor Strange 2’, the rumours have it that Benedict might be bidding goodbye to MCU. However, how much truth lies beneath these rumours, is something we will find out.

Highlights:

Will Benedict Cumberbatch come back as Doctor Strange?

When will ‘Doctor Strange 2’ release?

Why did Benedict apologise to his fans?

Is ‘Doctor Strange 2’ the last of Benedict Cumberbatch in MCU?

Video Credits: Radio Times

Well, it looks like Benedict Cumberbatch will not reprise his role as ‘Doctor Strange’ after ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. According to “We Got This Covered”, Benedict’s contract expires after ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and till now, there is no confirmation about whether or not he is renewing the contract. Since Benedict has not addressed any rumours we can’t really say what the future holds for Doctor Strange. But, hopefully, Marvel will be able to convince him to stay for a few more franchises.

Is Benedict Cumberbatch bidding goodbye to MCU after ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

When will ‘Doctor Strange 2’ hit the theatres?

There has been a slight delay in the production of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and because of this, the movie is now all scheduled to release on 5th November 2021.

MCU release date changes:#BlackWidow will now be released in theaters on November 6, 2020

~ and thus ~

Eternals has moved to Feb. 12, 2021

Shang-Chi has moved to May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange 2, is now set for Nov. 5, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder will now be Feb. 28, 2022 pic.twitter.com/WmKcgZd4pc — Fandango (@Fandango) April 3, 2020

In a conversation with Twitter, the director, Scott Derrickson, said that Benedict was the only one who was under a dispute over whether to reprise his role or not. This is the reason why the production was delayed as it took some time to gear him up for the sequel. Scott also mentioned that if the production would have begun on time, the visuals of the movies would have been quite different.

“Additionally, we pushed the release date for Doctor Strange five months in order to get Benedict Cumberbatch. Had we not done that, we would not have had time to get the script right or figure out how to achieve a lot of the visuals” Said Scott

What was the reason behind Benedict’s apologies to all his fans?

Video Credits: Jake’s Takes

Just like you all, we all were hoping for Doctor Strange to make an appearance in ‘WandaVision’. However, much to our disappointment, we didn’t even get a glimpse of him. When in an interview on “Jake’s Takes”, Benedict was asked whether he knew his fans were dying to see him in ‘WandaVision’, he apologized for disappointing all his fans. He also admitted that it would have been fun to see ‘Doctor Strange’ in ‘WandaVision’ and this could have opened doors for Elizabeth Olsen being a part of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

