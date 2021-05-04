Benedict Cumberbatch Is Flattered But Not Game For Strange “Cumber-names”

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, best known as Doctor Strange and Sherlock, doesn’t approve of the word “Cumberbitches” that his female fans use for themselves. Here’s why.

The 43-year-old actor Benedict Cumberbatch is big on his acting skills and attracts a huge female fan-following. The love for him goes to such an extent that his female supporters call themselves “Cumberbitches”. Although, he is “flattered” by all the attention and love he gets, he thinks they are being “rude” to themselves.

In 2016, when Cumberbatch appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his film ‘Doctor Strange’ with co-star, Rachael McAdams, the topic of Cumberbitches came up. And it was Rachael who revealed something important.

Rachael was aware of the crazy fan following for Cumberbatch, so when they were shooting together, she personally asked him of his opinion on Cumberbitches. What he replied was funny to her.

‘Oh, it’s very flattering, but I just wish they’d call themselves something more respectable like Cumberhumans’. Well, his concern is genuine but his alternative is just too funny and Ellen quickly pointed out that Cumberhumans doesn’t work at all.

Watch the hilarious conversation here:

Cumberbatch himself confess that he doesn’t like the moniker “Cumberbitches”

While speaking to People Magazine, Cumberbatch explained his point:

“It’s funny and I’m flattered. But on a serious note, come on, give yourself more power as women. Don’t just call yourself bitches!”

He knows that they play it like a joke, and is more of an empowering thing. He knows the majority of his female fans are smart and savvy. They are just saying it in fun, but it’s getting out there. “It sounds a bit (rude)”, he said.

The ‘Sherlock’ actor suggested several monikers as an alternative to the term “Cumberbitches”. He asked if the ladies would go for “Cumbersomes? Cumbercollective? Cumberfans?” He said there are many options. He thinks that his female fans are being harsh upon themselves by calling themselves Cumberbitches.

