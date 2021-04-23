Benedict Cumberbatch Is Being Overly Apologetic For WandaVision – Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch is feeling sorry and apologizing to ‘WandaVision’ fans for some “strange” reason – let’s find out why he’s doing that.

Disney+ ‘WandaVision’ was MCU’s first attempt at a television series. The show nailed it as a sitcom as well as a signature Marvel studio creation. Fans showered immense love on the 9 episode long mini-series. The love and excitement were evident in theories and speculations that stormed the internet after each weekly episode of the show. However, despite all that, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in MCU, is apologizing to fans over one ‘WandaVision’ blunder. But what could be the reason behind all this?

Highlights —

Benedict Cumberbatch disappointed ‘WandaVision’ fans’ strange expectations

Theories and speculations were increasing with each episode

Cumberbatch apologizes for the strange disappointment

‘WandaVision’ post-credit scene sets up ‘Dr Strange 2’

‘WandaVision’ is probably the most comic-accurate story Marvel has told till now in MCU. This invited a lot of potential hits and misses as far as being true to the current MCU timeline and being comically accurate goes.

The show officially titled Wanda as Scarlet Witch for the first time in MCU. Furthermore, it gave us the history of Wanda and the origins of her magic. The show introduced Agatha Harkness. It introduced one of Vision’s most popular comic versions, the White Vision.

However, with so many popular appearances and theories coming true, there’s one thing that disappointed the fans. Blaming on the hype created by the star cast, ‘WandaVision’ failed to deliver on the expectations of fans for an explosive cameo.

Elizabeth Olsen in an early interview with TV Line teased that ‘WandaVision’ will embrace a cameo at the level of Luke Skywalker in ‘The Mandalorian’.

Vision actor Paul Bettany also teased an explosive cameo in an interview with Esquire, where he said:

“There is one character that has not been revealed. And it is very exciting. It is an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and I think the chemistry between us is extraordinary and fireworks on set.”

All these teasing and hype were pointing towards one highly anticipated and totally reasonable cameo of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in ‘WandaVision’.

While many popular expected cameos and introductions were being theorized, to name some, Magneto, Mephisto, Quicksilver, and Agatha Harkness, the Dr Strange cameo was definite.

Given the fact that Wanda and Dr Strange are confirmed to team up in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, his cameo in ‘WandaVision’ was inevitable.

Benedict Cumberbatch is sorry for ‘WandaVision’ – Strange

Theories related to Dr Strange coming to rescue in the finale; to save the world from Wanda’s chaos magic; to secure the book of “Darkhold”, and many others were hovering around.

Agatha Harkness even mentioned Dr Strange during the finale episode. She revealed to Wanda that her powers as Scarlet Witch exceeds the powers of Sorcerer Supreme, aka Dr Strange.

From among a dozen expectations, some came true, some got mocked in form of a boner joke, and some weren’t addressed at all. Doctor Strange’s cameo was one of the expectations that was left unattended by Marvel. However, because it was highly teased by the stars, and was the most reasonable cameo, fans felt betrayed.

Associating with fans’ disappointment over Doctor Strange in ‘WandaVision’, Benedict Cumberbatch chose to apologize to the fans.

When asked about his views on the busted theory by Jimmy Fallon, Cumberbatch said: “If it didn’t happen, then I am sorry about that.“

The “If” applies to those who haven’t watched the show yet.

Benedict Cumberbatch is apologizing to ‘WandaVision’ fans for disappointing their “strange” expectations from the show.

‘WandaVision’ post-credit scene sets up Dr Strange 2

While the finale of ‘WandaVision’ disappointed fans over the cameo, it did include Dr Strange vibes. In the post-credit scene of the ‘WandaVision’ finale episode, fans noticed a strange shift in the tone and BGM.

Some of the fans pointed out that the music which plays when we see Scarlet Witch studying Darkhold in the hut is the Dr Strange theme song. Turns out the music is actually the theme song of Dr Strange, a bit darker, and a bit slower.

Even the technique Wanda was using, to separate her alter ego to do all the study while she sips tea, was inspired by Dr Strange. All these do not compensate for the cameo but definitely confirm that the reasons behind all the theories were not a waste.

Did you also expect Doctor Strange to show up in ‘WandaVision’? What was your reaction when it didn’t happen? Tell us in the comments below.