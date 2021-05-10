Benedict Cumberbatch finally helps Sherlock meet Doctor Strange

How will Sherlock and Doctor Strange react to each other when they meet for the first time? Let’s find out what Benedict Cumberbatch thinks!

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the finest and most versatile actors of Hollywood. Whether it is mystery or action, Cumberbatch seamlessly portrays the characters on screen. He is famously known for his role as Sherlock Holmes in the British television series ‘Sherlock’. He also played the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange in ‘Doctor Strange‘, ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘, ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘.

HIGHLIGHTS —

The Doctor Strange and Sherlock connection

What would happen if Sherlock and Doctor Strange came face to face?

Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange

The Doctor Strange and Sherlock connection

In 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch starred as Doctor strange for the first time. He was straightaway back on the sets of ‘Sherlock’ to film season 4. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the director of ‘Sherlock’, Rachel Talalay, was asked if there was a connection between Sherlock and Doctor Strange. She mentioned how Benedict’s Sherlock existed well before the character of Doctor Strange. But felt that Doctor Strange’s humour is a part of Sherlock.

Talalay also revealed that Cumberbatch enjoyed practising his Sherlock dialogues in an American Doctor Strange accent. But went back to his original accent once the cameras started filming.

Video Credits: Being Cinematical

The most eminent connection between Doctor Strange and Sherlock is that they both excel at their jobs. Sherlock is the world’s only brilliant detective, and Strange is a celebrated medical professional. Unfortunately, due to his arrogance, he had a terrible car accident that impacted his career forever.

Sherlock shared a unique relationship with his best friend and assistant, Dr John Watson. If Holmes is the logical brain, then Watson is undoubtedly the heart. On the other hand, Doctor Strange has Wong. Wong stood by Strange and when the Black Order had attacked Earth seeking the Time Stone.

Benedict Cumberbatch finally helps Sherlock meet Doctor Strange

Related: All Your Dreams About Sherlock Season 5 Will Hit Rock Bottom After Reading This

Last and the most important similarity between Sherlock and Strange are how they keep their territory safe. Sherlock chases criminals around Victorian and Edwardian London, the south of England, and mainland Europe. Doctor Strange keeps a watch on all the individuals from other realms that might be a threat to the world.

What would happen if Sherlock and Doctor Strange came face to face?

When ‘Doctor Strange’ released in 2016, Cumberbatch made one thing clear to everyone; that the movie was not about Sherlock with magic. In a conversation with Collider, Cumberbatch was asked what will happen if Sherlock and Doctor Strange came face to face. “Rather like the Ancient One, I think Sherlock would see quite a few of the missing links in Strange’s life”. He added that Sherlock would expose his motivations and flaws very quickly, as he can with anybody he meets. He was not sure if Sherlock would be interested in Doctor Strange, as they meet at the beginning of his origin story. Cumberbatch also felt that Sherlock would not know about defending the world from other-dimensional threats. That is where the interaction between Sherlock and Doctor Strange would stop.

Video Credits: The Sherlock Studio

Doctor Strange and Sherlock Holmes are very different. They both have different ways of solving problems. Sherlock is more inclined to solve things by logic. On the other hand, Doctor Strange has his superpowers backwards. If both the characters do end up facing each other, it would definitely be interesting to watch. Since Sherlock is known for his humour, he will have a good laugh at Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation because he only believes in logic. However, it is not the same with Doctor Strange.

Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange

Video Credits: Films That Rock

Currently, there has been no confirmation about Cumberbatch’s return as Sherlock on the small screen. The last episode of ‘Sherlock’ was released in 2017. However, Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘. The movie is planned to release on 23rd March 2022. He will also be seen in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ in 2021. Marvel Studios has pushed back the release of all of its upcoming movies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tell us if you are looking forward to watching Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange on the big screen again!