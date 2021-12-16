Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch Didn’t Care To Read The Whole Script

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is just around the corner as the entire world awaits it in the theatres. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the film, recently revealed that he has not read the whole script of the film yet.

Since the departure of MCU heavyweights such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, the Marvel fans were wondering where was MCU headed. The trailer of the new MCU film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released a few weeks back and the fans got their answer in a grand style. Spider-Man remains Marvel’s spade of ace who still has a lot to deliver. In the new film’s trailer, we could see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man locking horns with villains from the other Spider-Man universes such as Sand Man and Green Goblin. One other MCU character that will reprise his role is Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Benedict is going to play a role that is more than a cameo. However, the actor recently admitted that he did not read the whole script of the film and only focused on his part.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ completes the trilogy of the MCU Spider-Man movies ever since Disney brought the character’s rights from Sony a few years back. The earlier two films ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ have been massively successful. Since these solo superhero films were set in the Marvel universe, they had one or two other MCU character superhero cameos in the earlier parts, mostly was Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. However, as the third part of the film was being written, it was after Tony Stark’s demise in the ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The new Spider-Man movie is set in the world after the events of the last major Marvel team-up movie took place. Hence, this time, it seemed like Peter will have to do without the mentorship of Tony. But in Doctor Strange, Peter seems to have found a new mentor.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Benedict Cumberbatch didn’t read whole script; here’s why

Benedict Cumberbatch has been MCU’s Doctor Strange for a few years now. Over the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, Strange befriended Tony and thus, he might have felt a moral responsibility to guide the young and the restless Peter Parker through his journey. But then why didn’t Cumberbatch read the entire film’s script. Did he just not care? He explained in an interview, and the true justification of this action is actually ‘not far from truth’.

Apparently, Benedict is as big a fan of the Marvel universe as others. Hence, he was also excited about the film. In order to keep his excitement alive, he did not read the entire script. Afterall, it will be a wholesome experience watching the film for the first time in the theatre with the rest of us. In an interview he gave to a news agency, he said that asking for spoilers from him was a dead end as he hadn’t read the script. But he did mention that he was completely sure that the film was going to be ‘riotous’.

He was heard saying-

“I don’t want to give anything away – and I haven’t actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride.”

Well, that does makes a lot of sense. It feels fresh to have the star of the film feeling impossibly excited to see the film as the rest of us.

Apart from that, Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the 2022 film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Meanwhile, the initial reviews of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ are astounding!!!

Tell us in the comments how excited are you to watch ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ in the theatres? Also tell us what’s your take on MCU’s journey through its fourth phase?