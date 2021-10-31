LATEST NEWS

Ben Affleck’s Next Big Role In The DCEU Depends On Jared Leto

Ben Affleck's next big role in the DCEU depends all on Jared Leto
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Gal Gadot To Make The Most Stunning Re-Entry In Fast And Furious Franchise
No Newer Articles